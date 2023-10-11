बिहारमध्ये नॉर्थ इस्ट सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेसचे सहा डबे रुळावरून घसरले

बिहारमधील बक्सर शहरातील रघुनाथपूर रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळ नॉर्थ इस्ट एक्सप्रेसचे सहा डबे रुळावरून घसरले आहेत. घटनास्थळी बचावकार्य सुरू झाले आहे.

