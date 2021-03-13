शताब्दी एक्सप्रेसच्या बोगीला भीषण आग

दिल्लीहून देहरादूनला जाणाऱ्या शताब्दी एक्सप्रेसच्या C4 या बोगीला शॉर्ट सर्किटमुळे भीषण आग लागली. सुदैवाने या बोगीतील सर्वच्या सर्व प्रवाशांना सुरक्षित बाहेर काढण्यात आल्याने मोठा अनर्थ टळला.
A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/iTIwSkxCWS
ही एक्सप्रेस दिल्लीवरून देहरादूनला जात असताना कानसोरो स्थानकाजवळ या गाडीच्या c4 डब्ब्यात शॉर्ट सर्किटने आग लागली. त्यानंतर तत्काळ प्रवाशांनी चेन खेचून गाडी थांबवली व गाडीतून उड्या मारल्या. त्यानंतर हा डब्बा गाडीपासून वेगळा करण्यात आला. ही आग इतकी भीषण होती की संपूर्ण डब्बा जळून गेला आहे.
The fire which broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train today has been brought under control; all passengers safe: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/VuVPfOIatg
