शताब्दी एक्सप्रेसच्या बोगीला भीषण आग

दिल्लीहून देहरादूनला जाणाऱ्या शताब्दी एक्सप्रेसच्या C4 या बोगीला शॉर्ट सर्किटमुळे भीषण आग लागली. सुदैवाने या बोगीतील सर्वच्या सर्व प्रवाशांना सुरक्षित बाहेर काढण्यात आल्याने मोठा अनर्थ टळला.

ही एक्सप्रेस दिल्लीवरून देहरादूनला जात असताना कानसोरो स्थानकाजवळ या गाडीच्या c4 डब्ब्यात शॉर्ट सर्किटने आग लागली. त्यानंतर तत्काळ प्रवाशांनी चेन खेचून गाडी थांबवली व गाडीतून उड्या मारल्या. त्यानंतर हा डब्बा गाडीपासून वेगळा करण्यात आला. ही आग इतकी भीषण होती की संपूर्ण डब्बा जळून गेला आहे.

