शताब्दी एक्सप्रेसच्या बोगीला भीषण आग

दिल्लीहून देहरादूनला जाणाऱ्या शताब्दी एक्सप्रेसच्या C4 या बोगीला शॉर्ट सर्किटमुळे भीषण आग लागली. सुदैवाने या बोगीतील सर्वच्या सर्व प्रवाशांना सुरक्षित बाहेर काढण्यात आल्याने मोठा अनर्थ टळला.

A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/iTIwSkxCWS

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021