हवाई दलाचं ‘सूर्यकिरण ट्रेनर’ विमान कोसळलं, पायलट सुरक्षित

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
kiran-trainer

हिंदुस्थानच्या हवाई दलाचं सूर्यकिरण ट्रेनर विमान गुरुवारी कर्नाटकातील चामराजनगरजवळ कोसळलं. ही घटना नियमित होणाऱ्या प्रशिक्षणादरम्यान घडली.

एका महिला पायलटसह दोन्ही पायलट अपघातापूर्वी सुखरूप बाहेर पडले. अपघाताचं कारण शोधण्यासाठी कोर्ट ऑफ इन्क्वायरीचे आदेश देण्यात आलं आहे.

