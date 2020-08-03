पुढच्या वर्षीत दिवाळीत करणार रक्षाबंधन, अक्षय कुमारची घोषणा

सोमवारी अवघा देश राखी पौर्णिमेचा उत्सव साजरा करत आहे. बहीण भावाच्या पवित्र बंधनाला साजरा करण्याचा आजचा दिवस. अभिनेता अक्षय कुमारने मात्र एक घोषणा केली असून पुढच्या वर्षी दिवाळीच्या दरम्यान रक्षाबंधन साजरं करणार असल्याचं त्यातून दिसत आहे.
ही घोषणा अर्थात त्याच्या आगामी चित्रपटाची आहे. अक्षय कुमारने आपल्या नवीन चित्रपटाची घोषणा राखी पौर्णिमेचा शुभदिवस साधून केली आहे. याचं कारण या चित्रपटाचं नावही रक्षा बंधन असंच असणार आहे. या चित्रपटाचं एक पोस्टरही प्रदर्शित करण्यात आलं आहे. या पोस्टरवर बहिणींच्या कड्यातला अक्षय झळकत आहे.
Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn
या चित्रपटाविषयी अद्याप फारशी माहिती समोर आली नसली तरी पुढील वर्षी 5 नोव्हेंबर रोजी हा चित्रपट प्रदर्शित होणार असल्याचं जाहीर करण्यात आलं आहे. या चित्रपटाचं दिग्दर्शन आनंद एल. राय यांनी केलं आहे. बहीण भावाच्या नात्यावरचा हा चित्रपट असेल असं प्रथमदर्शनी दिसत आहे.