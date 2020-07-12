अनुपम खेर यांच्या कुटुंबातील सदस्यांना कोरोनाची लागण

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
83

अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन यांना आणि त्यांचा मुलगा अभिषेक याला कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याचं वृत्त ताजं असतानाच अभिनेता अनुपम खेर यांच्या कुटुंबीयांनाही कोरोना झाल्याचं वृत्त आहे.

anupam-kher-family

अनुपम खेर यांचे बंधू अभिनेता राजू खेर, राजू यांची पत्नी तसेच आई दुलारी खेर आणि पुतणी या कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह आढळल्या आहेत. त्यांना रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आलं असून त्यांना सौम्य लक्षण दिसत असल्याची माहिती मिळत आहे. अनुपम खेर यांनीच सोशल मीडियाच्या माध्यमातून ही माहिती शेअर केली आहे.

आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या