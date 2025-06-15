Hillang Yajik – शरीरसौष्ठवाच्या सौंदर्यानं जिंकलं सोनं, अरुणाचलच्या हिलांग याजिकनं रचला इतिहास

अरुणाचल प्रदेशची महिला बॉडीबिल्डर हिलांग याजिक हिने इतिहास रचला आहे. भूतानच्या थिंपू येथे झालेल्या 15व्या आशियाई शरीरसौष्ठव आणि शारीरिक क्रीडा स्पर्धेत हिलांग याजिक हिने एक सुवर्ण आणि एक रौप्य पदक जिंकले. आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर अशी कामगिरी करणारी ती पहिली महिला बॉडीबिल्डर आहे.

India’s #HillangYajik wins a Gold medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 at Thimphu in #Bhutan.

Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh has created history by clinching 1 gold and 1 silver medal for India at the 15th South Asian… pic.twitter.com/XYlk1DKVeZ

