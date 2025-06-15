Hillang Yajik – शरीरसौष्ठवाच्या सौंदर्यानं जिंकलं सोनं, अरुणाचलच्या हिलांग याजिकनं रचला इतिहास

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

अरुणाचल प्रदेशची महिला बॉडीबिल्डर हिलांग याजिक हिने इतिहास रचला आहे. भूतानच्या थिंपू येथे झालेल्या 15व्या आशियाई शरीरसौष्ठव आणि शारीरिक क्रीडा स्पर्धेत हिलांग याजिक हिने एक सुवर्ण आणि एक रौप्य पदक जिंकले. आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर अशी कामगिरी करणारी ती पहिली महिला बॉडीबिल्डर आहे.

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

नीरज चोप्राचे नव्या विक्रमावर लक्ष! पॅरिस डायमंड लीगमध्ये कौशल्य पणाला लावणार

सत्तारांनी भूखंडावरील शाळा, मैदानाचे आरक्षण उठवले; भाजपच्या राज्यात सत्ताधारी आमदाराचा विकास

Chandrapur News – सिंदेवाहीत जाटलापूर गावात पुन्हा रानटी हत्तींचा प्रवेश; एकाला चिरडले

कामाची बात! तत्काळ पासपोर्ट तीन दिवसांत हातात

2030 पर्यंत हीट अँड रेनचा तडाखा दुप्पट बसणार; मुंबई, ठाणे, दिल्ली, चेन्नई, सुरत, हैदराबाद शहरांचा समावेश

राष्ट्रपती भवनात पहिल्यांदाच ‘एडीसी’पदी महिला, हरयाणाच्या सोलंकी यांची ‘यशस्वी’ वाटचाल

ऑक्सिओम-4 मिशन आता 19 जूनला झेपावणार

सीरियामध्ये महिला आणि पुरुषांसाठी नवा ड्रेसकोड

लष्कराला मिळाले नवे 419 अधिकारी