Video – पश्चिम बंगालच्या राज्यपालांनी फोटोसाठी सुनील छेत्रीला मागे सारले, नेटकरी भडकले

हिंदुस्थानच्या फुटबॉल टीमचा कर्णधार सुनील छेत्री याला पश्चिम बंगालचे राज्यपाल ला गणेशन यांनी अपमानास्पद कृत्य केलं आहे. एका सोहळ्यात बक्षीस स्वीकारायला आलेल्या सुनील छेत्रीला गणेशन यांनी फोटोसाठी मागे सारले. त्याचा व्हिडीओ सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झाला असून नेटकऱ्यांनी गणेशन यांनी माफी मागण्याची मागणी केली आहे.

रविवारी सुनील छेत्री याच्या नेतृत्त्वात बंगळुरू एफसी संघाने दुरांद चषक पटकावला. अंतिम सामन्यानंतर बक्षिस वितरण सोहळा आयोजित करण्यात आला होता. त्यावेळी ला गणेशन यांच्या हस्ते सुनील छेत्रीला ट्रॉफी देण्यात येणार होती.

