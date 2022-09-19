Video – पश्चिम बंगालच्या राज्यपालांनी फोटोसाठी सुनील छेत्रीला मागे सारले, नेटकरी भडकले

हिंदुस्थानच्या फुटबॉल टीमचा कर्णधार सुनील छेत्री याला पश्चिम बंगालचे राज्यपाल ला गणेशन यांनी अपमानास्पद कृत्य केलं आहे. एका सोहळ्यात बक्षीस स्वीकारायला आलेल्या सुनील छेत्रीला गणेशन यांनी फोटोसाठी मागे सारले. त्याचा व्हिडीओ सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झाला असून नेटकऱ्यांनी गणेशन यांनी माफी मागण्याची मागणी केली आहे.
West Bengal Governor La. Ganesan pushes Sunil Chhetri aside for a PHOTO during the Durand Cup trophy ceremony.#DurandCup2022 #BengaluruFC @chetrisunil11 pic.twitter.com/lqVuc9a06G
— Sports Tak (@sports_tak) September 19, 2022
रविवारी सुनील छेत्री याच्या नेतृत्त्वात बंगळुरू एफसी संघाने दुरांद चषक पटकावला. अंतिम सामन्यानंतर बक्षिस वितरण सोहळा आयोजित करण्यात आला होता. त्यावेळी ला गणेशन यांच्या हस्ते सुनील छेत्रीला ट्रॉफी देण्यात येणार होती.
Sunil Chhetri and Indian football both deserve an apology by #LaGanesan https://t.co/439gEXRT1p
— Clayton Barretto (@ClaytonBarretto) September 19, 2022
This is why we say indian politicians got no brain they just only want to show their face on camera to gain fame 😂 this guy asked Sunil chetri to move and hold the cup like he won it 🥴#DurandCup2022 #BengaluruFC #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/Tz7Fqj9k9m
— alwyn 🪐 (@okeydamwone) September 19, 2022
Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/GiICyecRHb
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 18, 2022