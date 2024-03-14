आचारसंहिता लागण्याआधी केंद्र सरकारचा मोठा निर्णय, पेट्रोल 2 रुपयांनी स्वस्त

देशात लोकसभा निवडणुका लवकरच जाहीर होणार आहेत. त्यानंतर आचारसंहिता लागू होईल. तत्पूर्वी केंद्रीय पेट्रोलियम आणि नैसर्गिक गॅस मंत्रालयाने पेट्रोलच्या किमतीत दोन रुपयांची घट जाहीर केली आहे. त्यामुळे पेट्रोल दोन रुपयांनी स्वस्त झालं आहे. 15 मार्च रोजी सकाळी 6 वाजल्यापासून नवे दर लागू केले जाणार आहेत.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM.

Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over… pic.twitter.com/FlUSdtg2Vi

— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2024