Corona Live Update- राजस्थानमध्ये 191 रुग्णांपैकी 41 जण तबलिगी समाजाचे, दिल्लीहून परतल्यावर झालं कोरोनाचं निदान

  • एकूण 191 रुग्णांपैकी 41 जण तबलिगींच्या दिल्लीतील मरकजला गेल्याचा खुलासा
  • राजस्थानमध्ये बीकानेर येथे 60 वर्षीय कोरोनाग्रस्त महिलेचा मृत्यू, 12 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले.

  • आग्र्यात 25 जणांना कोरोनाची बाधा, रुग्णांची संख्या 45 वर

  • पाकिस्तानमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 2637 तर 40 जण मृत्युमुखी
  • नमाजासाठी जाणाऱ्या जमावाला रोखल्याने तणाव
  • पाकिस्तानात कराचीमध्ये लॉकडाऊन काळात पोलिसांवर दगडफेक

  • कर्नाटकमध्ये कोरोनाचा आणखी एक बळी, राज्यातल्या मृतांचा आकडा चार वर

  • गोमेकॉला मिळालेल्या 25 नमून्यांपैकी एकाचे नमूने पॉझिटीव्ह आल्याने कोरोनाग्रस्त रुग्णांची संख्या सात झाली

  • विदेशातून जाऊन आलेल्या सांतइस्तेव्ह येथील एकाचे नमूने पॉझिटिव्ह,
  • गोवा  ब्रेकिंग: कोरोनाग्रस्त रुग्णांचा आकडा वाढला, सातवा रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह सापडला
  • देशातही कोरोग्रस्तांची संख्या अडीच हजारांच्या वर गेली आहे.
  • जगभरात थैमान घालणाऱ्या कोरोनाने देशातही दहशत माजवली आहे.
