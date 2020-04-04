Corona Live Update- राजस्थानमध्ये 191 रुग्णांपैकी 41 जण तबलिगी समाजाचे, दिल्लीहून परतल्यावर झालं कोरोनाचं निदान

Clashes broke out in Pak’s Karachi after locals attacked police personnel deployed to enforce new curbs on gatherings incl Friday prayers. 7 people incl a prayer leader were arrested for violation of lockdown&manhandling policemen. Coronavirus cases in Pak is 2637 with 40 deaths. https://t.co/HoGU9qIDC2

— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020