Corona Live Update- राजस्थानमध्ये 191 रुग्णांपैकी 41 जण तबलिगी समाजाचे, दिल्लीहून परतल्यावर झालं कोरोनाचं निदान

- एकूण 191 रुग्णांपैकी 41 जण तबलिगींच्या दिल्लीतील मरकजला गेल्याचा खुलासा
- राजस्थानमध्ये बीकानेर येथे 60 वर्षीय कोरोनाग्रस्त महिलेचा मृत्यू, 12 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले.
A 60-year-old #COVID19 positive woman patient passed away in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, earlier today. 12 new positive cases confirmed in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 191 including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees: State Health Department
— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
- आग्र्यात 25 जणांना कोरोनाची बाधा, रुग्णांची संख्या 45 वर
25 more #Coronavirus positive cases confirmed in Agra, taking the total number of cases to 45 in the district: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2020
- पाकिस्तानमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 2637 तर 40 जण मृत्युमुखी
- नमाजासाठी जाणाऱ्या जमावाला रोखल्याने तणाव
- पाकिस्तानात कराचीमध्ये लॉकडाऊन काळात पोलिसांवर दगडफेक
Clashes broke out in Pak’s Karachi after locals attacked police personnel deployed to enforce new curbs on gatherings incl Friday prayers. 7 people incl a prayer leader were arrested for violation of lockdown&manhandling policemen. Coronavirus cases in Pak is 2637 with 40 deaths. https://t.co/HoGU9qIDC2
— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
- कर्नाटकमध्ये कोरोनाचा आणखी एक बळी, राज्यातल्या मृतांचा आकडा चार वर
A #COVID19 positive patient passed away in Bagalkot yesterday; taking the total death in the state to 4: Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot, #Karnataka
— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
- गोमेकॉला मिळालेल्या 25 नमून्यांपैकी एकाचे नमूने पॉझिटीव्ह आल्याने कोरोनाग्रस्त रुग्णांची संख्या सात झाली
-
A person from St Estevam with foreign travel history has tested positive for #COVID19. The total number of positive cases in Goa rises to 7: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1k7FEl8FK2
— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
- विदेशातून जाऊन आलेल्या सांतइस्तेव्ह येथील एकाचे नमूने पॉझिटिव्ह,
- गोवा ब्रेकिंग: कोरोनाग्रस्त रुग्णांचा आकडा वाढला, सातवा रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह सापडला
- देशातही कोरोग्रस्तांची संख्या अडीच हजारांच्या वर गेली आहे.
- जगभरात थैमान घालणाऱ्या कोरोनाने देशातही दहशत माजवली आहे.
Corona Live Update- राजस्थानमध्ये 191 रुग्णांपैकी 41 जण तबलिगी समाजाचे, दिल्लीहून परतल्यावर झालं कोरोनाचं निदान
