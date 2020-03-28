corona live update -बिलाची रक्कम थकित असूनही वीज वितरण कायम राहणार, केंद्र सरकारची माहिती

कोरोनामुळे अनेक देशांमध्ये संकट अधिकर गहिरं होत चाललं आहे. चीन, इटलीला मागे टाकत अमेरिकेमध्ये या आजाराने आता थैमान घातलं असून इथे 1 लाखांपेक्षा अधिक रुग्ण झाले आहेत. अमेरिकेमध्ये 18 हजारांपेक्षा अधिक नवे रुग्ण सापडले आहेत. तिथल्या मृतांचा आकडा दीड हजारच्या पलिकडे पोहोचला आहे. तर इटलीमध्ये एका दिवसात 1,000 लोकांचा मृ्त्यू झाला आहे. हिंदुस्थानातही परिस्थिती चिंताजनक बनत चालली असून शनिवारी सकाळी 8 वाजेपर्यंत कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 834 पर्यंत पोहोचला होता. सध्या या आजारामुळे जगात, देशात आणि आपल्या राज्यात निर्माण झालेल्या परिस्थितीबाबत क्षणाक्षणाची अपडेट आपल्याला इथे वाचायला मिळेल.

  • बिलाची रक्कम थकित असूनही वीज वितरण कायम राहणार

  • कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या वाहतुकीसाठी रेल्वेचे डबे निर्जंतूक करून सज्ज केले जात आहेत.

  • लॉकडाऊनमुळे भाज्यांचे भाव वधारले, चढ्या भावाने विक्री

  • हिंदुस्थानच्या वैद्यकीय संशोधन परिषदेने ( ICMR ) ही माहिती दिली आहे

  • लस चाचणीमध्ये हिंदुस्थानही सहभागी होणार असल्याची माहिती
  • जागतिक आरोग्य संघटना कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लसीची चाचणी घेणार आहे
  • झारखंडमध्येही एकही कोरोनाग्रस्त नाही, 137 जणांच्या चाचणी निगेटीव्ह आल्याची माहिती

  • 700 गाड्या मार्केटमध्ये आणि 400 गाड्या रस्त्यावरच उभ्या आहेत
  • वाशी Apmc मध्ये 1100 गाड्यांची आवक झाल्याने परिसर ठप्प झाला आहे
  • हे माहिती असूनही पत्रकाराने कमलनाथ यांच्या पत्रकार परिषदेला हजेरी लावली होती
  • पत्रकाराची मुलगी ही लंडनवरून परतली असून तिला कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याचा संशय आहे
  • मध्य प्रदेशात पत्रकाराविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे
  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 159 पर्यंत पोहचला

  • राज्यातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या संख्येत 6 ने वाढ झाली
  • इटलीमध्ये एकाच दिवसात 1 हजार लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला

  • नवे रुग्ण घेण्यास मनाई केल्याने डॉक्टरचे अपहण केले

  • पिंपरीतील 14 कोरोनाबाधितांचा पहिला स्वॅब अहवाल निगेटीव्ह
  • डॉक्टरला कोरोना व्हायरसची लागण झाल्याची अफवा पसरवली, महिलेला अटक

  • विरार जवळ मांडवी इथे अपघात झाला
  • 7 जण जागीच ठार झाले

  • पायी गावी निघालेल्या मजुरांचा मृत्यू

