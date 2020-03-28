corona live update -बिलाची रक्कम थकित असूनही वीज वितरण कायम राहणार, केंद्र सरकारची माहिती

कोरोनामुळे अनेक देशांमध्ये संकट अधिकर गहिरं होत चाललं आहे. चीन, इटलीला मागे टाकत अमेरिकेमध्ये या आजाराने आता थैमान घातलं असून इथे 1 लाखांपेक्षा अधिक रुग्ण झाले आहेत. अमेरिकेमध्ये 18 हजारांपेक्षा अधिक नवे रुग्ण सापडले आहेत. तिथल्या मृतांचा आकडा दीड हजारच्या पलिकडे पोहोचला आहे. तर इटलीमध्ये एका दिवसात 1,000 लोकांचा मृ्त्यू झाला आहे. हिंदुस्थानातही परिस्थिती चिंताजनक बनत चालली असून शनिवारी सकाळी 8 वाजेपर्यंत कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 834 पर्यंत पोहोचला होता. सध्या या आजारामुळे जगात, देशात आणि आपल्या राज्यात निर्माण झालेल्या परिस्थितीबाबत क्षणाक्षणाची अपडेट आपल्याला इथे वाचायला मिळेल.

बिलाची रक्कम थकित असूनही वीज वितरण कायम राहणार

CPSU Generation/Transmission Companies will continue supply/transmission of electricity even to DISCOMs which have large outstanding dues to the Generation/Transmission companies. During the present emergency there will be no curtailment of supply to any DISCOM: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/Rx53C0Byff — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या वाहतुकीसाठी रेल्वेचे डबे निर्जंतूक करून सज्ज केले जात आहेत.

Isolation coaches have been prepared by the Indian Railways to fight the #Coronavirus Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/41T9Q71Zdr — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

लॉकडाऊनमुळे भाज्यांचे भाव वधारले, चढ्या भावाने विक्री

A vegetable vendors says, “All vegetables are being sold at higher prices. How can we sell vegetables at low prices if we are getting them at high prices? We’ve to earn something for ourselves too. If we ask sellers at mandi to sell vegetables at lower prices, they don’t agree. https://t.co/oFUEVk79yf pic.twitter.com/GMLDd1drPl — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

हिंदुस्थानच्या वैद्यकीय संशोधन परिषदेने ( ICMR ) ही माहिती दिली आहे

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that India will take part in @WHO #coronavirus vaccine trials.#COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2020

लस चाचणीमध्ये हिंदुस्थानही सहभागी होणार असल्याची माहिती

जागतिक आरोग्य संघटना कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लसीची चाचणी घेणार आहे

झारखंडमध्येही एकही कोरोनाग्रस्त नाही, 137 जणांच्या चाचणी निगेटीव्ह आल्याची माहिती

According to the medical bulletin released by #Jharkhand government, no positive case has been reported in the state as of now. All 137 suspects who took the test have tested negative for #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2020

700 गाड्या मार्केटमध्ये आणि 400 गाड्या रस्त्यावरच उभ्या आहेत

वाशी Apmc मध्ये 1100 गाड्यांची आवक झाल्याने परिसर ठप्प झाला आहे

हे माहिती असूनही पत्रकाराने कमलनाथ यांच्या पत्रकार परिषदेला हजेरी लावली होती

पत्रकाराची मुलगी ही लंडनवरून परतली असून तिला कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याचा संशय आहे

मध्य प्रदेशात पत्रकाराविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 159 पर्यंत पोहचला

6 new #Coronavirus positive cases found in the state today – 5 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159: Maharashtra Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/OoQuIb1GOq — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

राज्यातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या संख्येत 6 ने वाढ झाली

इटलीमध्ये एकाच दिवसात 1 हजार लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला

Italy sees almost 1,000 #COVID19 deaths in 24 Hours, worst daily record so far. However, the infection rate has shown a slight downward trend, with nearly 86,500 confirmed cases in Italy – an increase of 7.4%, down from around 8% in previous days. — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2020

नवे रुग्ण घेण्यास मनाई केल्याने डॉक्टरचे अपहण केले

Dr. Jerry Bitar, a surgeon and chief of one of Haiti’s top hospitals was kidnapped, prompting staff to refuse to take in new patients in protest as the country battles #coronavirus amid spike in gang violence pic.twitter.com/qgHVWZBCqi — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 28, 2020

पिंपरीतील 14 कोरोनाबाधितांचा पहिला स्वॅब अहवाल निगेटीव्ह

डॉक्टरला कोरोना व्हायरसची लागण झाल्याची अफवा पसरवली, महिलेला अटक

West Bengal: Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

विरार जवळ मांडवी इथे अपघात झाला

7 जण जागीच ठार झाले

गुजरातमधील 7 जण पायी आपल्या गावाकडे परत निघाले होते. या मजुरांना भरधाव टेंपोने उडवल्याने त्यातील 4 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.https://t.co/96hhMKE9Ya — Saamana (@Saamanaonline) March 28, 2020