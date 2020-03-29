corona live update – महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाचे 7 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, रुग्णांचा आकडा 193वर

कोरोनामुळे अनेक देशांमध्ये संकट अधिकर गहिरं होत चाललं आहे. चीन, इटलीला मागे टाकत अमेरिकेमध्ये या आजाराने आता थैमान घातलं असून इथे 1 लाखांपेक्षा अधिक रुग्ण झाले आहेत. अमेरिकेमध्ये 18 हजारांपेक्षा अधिक नवे रुग्ण सापडले आहेत. तिथल्या मृतांचा आकडा दीड हजारच्या पलिकडे पोहोचला आहे. तर इटलीमध्ये एका दिवसात 1,000 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. हिंदुस्थानातही परिस्थिती चिंताजनक बनत चालली असून रविवारी सकाळी 8 वाजेपर्यंत कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1000च्या पुढे पोहोचला होता. सध्या या आजारामुळे जगात, देशात आणि आपल्या राज्यात निर्माण झालेल्या परिस्थितीबाबत क्षणाक्षणाची अपडेट आपल्याला इथे वाचायला मिळेल.

  • या सातपैकी चार रुग्ण मुंबईतील, 1 पुण्याचा तर उर्वरित दोन सांगली आणि नागपूरचे आहेत.
  • महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाचे 7 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, रुग्णांचा आकडा 193वर

  • अहमदाबाद येथील 45 वर्षीय कोरोनाबाधिताचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. या रुग्णाला मधुमेहाचा त्रास होता. गुजरातमध्ये कोरोनामुळे मरण पावलेल्यांची संख्या पाच झाली आहे.

  • तेलंगणा राज्यात 53 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण

  • पुण्यात आतापर्यंत 36 रुग्ण कोरोनाबाधित, त्यापैकी 10 संपूर्ण उपचारांनंतर घरी
  • पुण्यातील पाच रुग्णांचा कोरोनाचा अहवाल निगेटिव्ह. रविवारी मिळणार डिस्चार्ज

  • 275 हिंदुस्थानी नागरिक इराणवरून राजस्थान येथे दाखल. सर्वांना लष्कराच्या आरोग्य केंद्रात ठेवलं जाणार

  • मृतांची संख्या 24वर
  • देशातल्या कोरोनापीडितांची संख्या पोहोचली 1000वर
  • इटलीत आतापर्यंत 10 हजार मृत्यू
  • गोव्यातील चर्चेसमध्ये रविवारचा मास लाईव्ह टेलिकास्ट केला जाणार, चर्चेसचा निर्णय

  • कोरोना व्हायरसविषयी पंतप्रधान जनतेशी संवाद साधणार
  • रविवारी सकाळी 11 वाजता मन की बात या कार्यक्रमातून पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी हे जनतेला संबोधित करणार आहेत
  • वसई विरार परिसरांत कोरोना बाधीत रुग्णांची संख्या 5 वर.
  • आंध्र प्रदेशमध्ये कोरोनाचे 6 रुग्ण आढळले आहेत. आंध्र राज्यातील कोरोना रुग्णांची संख्या 19 वर गेली आहे.

  • बीसीसीआयकडून पंतप्रधान निधीला 51कोटींची मदत
  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 186 वर, आज आढळले 33 रुग्ण

 

  • अभिनेता वरुण धवन कडून पंतप्रधान रिलीफ फंडला व मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीला प्रत्येकी 25 लाखांची मदत

  • मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी #COVID19 च्या नावाने स्वतंत्र बँक खात्याची निर्मिती; या खात्यात मदत जमा करण्याचे मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांचे आवाहन

  • सर्व खासदारांनी त्यांच्या खासदार निधीतून प्रत्येकी 1 कोटी रिलीफ फंडाला द्यावे, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिर्ला यांचे आवाहन
  • कोरोनाबाधीतांवर आता महात्मा फुले जनआरोग्य योजनेतून मोफत उपचार, आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे यांची माहिती
  • अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सितारामन यांच्या फंडातून 1 कोटींची मदत

  • टाटा सन्सकडून पंतप्रधान रिलीफ फंडसाठी एक हजार कोटींची मदत
  • हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 918 वर, 19 जणांचा मृत्यू

  • महाराष्ट्रातील मृतांचा आकडा 6 वर
  • अक्षय कुमारकडून कोरोना विरोधातील लढ्यासाठी 25 कोटींची मदत

  • स्पेनमध्ये गेल्या 24 तासात 832 जणांचा मृत्यू, मृतांचा आकडा 5690वर
  • राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे खासदार पंतप्रधान सहायता निधीला तर आमदार मुख्यमंत्री फंडाला एक महिन्याचा पगार देणार

  • पंतप्रधानांकडून रिलिफ फंडाची स्थापना, आर्थिक मदत करण्याचे केले आवाहन

  • राजस्थानमध्ये दोन नर्सेसना झाली कोरोनाची लागण

  • मुंबईत कोरोनाचे सात नवे रुग्ण आढळले, राज्याचा आकडा 167 वर

  • अहमदाबादमध्ये एका महिलेचा कोरोनामुळे मृत्यू

  • देशभरातील 17 ऱाज्य कोरोनासाठी रुग्णालयं तयार करत आहेत.
  • देशभरात कोरोना व्हायरसचे रुग्ण हाताळण्याचे प्रशिक्षण ऑनलाईन दिलं जाणार
  • हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 873 वर
  • राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांनी आज राज्यातील कोकण, पुणे, नाशिक, औरंगाबाद, अमरावती, नागपूर येथील विभागीय आयुक्तांशी दूरध्वनीवरून केली चर्चा. प्रत्येक विभागातील करोना व्हायरस संक्रमण व लोकांच्या स्थलांतराची घेतली माहिती.
  • कश्मीरमध्ये कोरोनाचे चार रुग्ण आढळले
  • देशातील सर्व वैद्यकीय फोर्सने सज्ज रहा – पंतप्रधान
  • पंतप्रधानांनी शनिवारी आयुर्वेद,योग, नेचुरोपॅथी, यूनानी आणि होमियोपॅथी डॉक्टरांनाही दिले सज्ज राहण्याचे आदेश
  • ज्या जिल्ह्यांमध्ये इतर राज्यांमधून किंवा इतर जिल्ह्यांमधून लोक प्रवेश करीत आहेत, त्यांना देखील थांबवून घेऊन त्यांची निवास व भोजनाची व्यवस्था करण्याचे निर्देश दिले – राज्यपाल
  • सर्व मोठ्या शहरांमध्ये तसेच औद्योगिक वसाहतींमध्ये सार्वजनिक उद्घोषणा करून स्थलांतर करीत असलेल्या लोकांना थांबण्याचा आग्रह करावा व त्यांच्या निवास व भोजनाची व्यवस्था करण्यासाठी शासन तसेच अशासकीय संस्था करीत असलेल्या प्रयत्नांबाबत त्यांना अवगत करावे, असे महाराष्ट्राचे राज्यपाल भगतसिंग कोश्यारी यांनी सांगितले
  • रेल्वेच्या जुन्या प्रवासी गाड्यांचे विलगीकरण कक्षात रुपांतर

  • आपल्याला काही होणार नाही या भ्रमात राहू नका ;सरकारच्या सूचनांचे पालन करा – जयंत पाटील
  • कोरोनामुळे केरळमधील 69 वर्षांच्या वृद्धाचा मृत्यू

  •  महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 159 वर

  • नगरमधील मार्केट यार्ड परिसरात गर्दी

  • बिलाची रक्कम थकित असूनही वीज वितरण कायम राहणार

  • कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या वाहतुकीसाठी रेल्वेचे डबे निर्जंतूक करून सज्ज केले जात आहेत.

  • लॉकडाऊनमुळे भाज्यांचे भाव वधारले, चढ्या भावाने विक्री

  • हिंदुस्थानच्या वैद्यकीय संशोधन परिषदेने ( ICMR ) ही माहिती दिली आहे

  • लस चाचणीमध्ये हिंदुस्थानही सहभागी होणार असल्याची माहिती
  • जागतिक आरोग्य संघटना कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लसीची चाचणी घेणार आहे
  • झारखंडमध्येही एकही कोरोनाग्रस्त नाही, 137 जणांच्या चाचणी निगेटीव्ह आल्याची माहिती

  • 700 गाड्या मार्केटमध्ये आणि 400 गाड्या रस्त्यावरच उभ्या आहेत
  • वाशी Apmc मध्ये 1100 गाड्यांची आवक झाल्याने परिसर ठप्प झाला आहे
  • हे माहिती असूनही पत्रकाराने कमलनाथ यांच्या पत्रकार परिषदेला हजेरी लावली होती
  • पत्रकाराची मुलगी ही लंडनवरून परतली असून तिला कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याचा संशय आहे
  • मध्य प्रदेशात पत्रकाराविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे
  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 159 पर्यंत पोहचला

  • राज्यातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या संख्येत 6 ने वाढ झाली
  • इटलीमध्ये एकाच दिवसात 1 हजार लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला

  • नवे रुग्ण घेण्यास मनाई केल्याने डॉक्टरचे अपहण केले

  • पिंपरीतील 14 कोरोनाबाधितांचा पहिला स्वॅब अहवाल निगेटीव्ह
  • डॉक्टरला कोरोना व्हायरसची लागण झाल्याची अफवा पसरवली, महिलेला अटक

  • विरार जवळ मांडवी इथे अपघात झाला
  • 7 जण जागीच ठार झाले

  • पायी गावी निघालेल्या मजुरांचा मृत्यू
