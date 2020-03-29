corona live update – महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाचे 7 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, रुग्णांचा आकडा 193वर

कोरोनामुळे अनेक देशांमध्ये संकट अधिकर गहिरं होत चाललं आहे. चीन, इटलीला मागे टाकत अमेरिकेमध्ये या आजाराने आता थैमान घातलं असून इथे 1 लाखांपेक्षा अधिक रुग्ण झाले आहेत. अमेरिकेमध्ये 18 हजारांपेक्षा अधिक नवे रुग्ण सापडले आहेत. तिथल्या मृतांचा आकडा दीड हजारच्या पलिकडे पोहोचला आहे. तर इटलीमध्ये एका दिवसात 1,000 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. हिंदुस्थानातही परिस्थिती चिंताजनक बनत चालली असून रविवारी सकाळी 8 वाजेपर्यंत कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1000च्या पुढे पोहोचला होता. सध्या या आजारामुळे जगात, देशात आणि आपल्या राज्यात निर्माण झालेल्या परिस्थितीबाबत क्षणाक्षणाची अपडेट आपल्याला इथे वाचायला मिळेल.

Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. Total rises to 19. State govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2020

बीसीसीआयकडून पंतप्रधान निधीला 51कोटींची मदत

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 186 वर, आज आढळले 33 रुग्ण

Total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the state rises to 186; after 3 new positive cases (2 male&1 female) reported from Naidu Hospital, 1 male tested positive at KEM Hospital in Pune and 1 male in Jalgaon: Maharashtra Government https://t.co/Ty7qmRtAyF — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

अभिनेता वरुण धवन कडून पंतप्रधान रिलीफ फंडला व मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीला प्रत्येकी 25 लाखांची मदत

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी-कोविड १९ विषयी सविस्तर माहिती

■ बचत खाते क्रमांक- ३९२३९५९१७२०

■ स्टेट बँक ऑफ इंडिया,

मुंबई मुख्य शाखा, फोर्ट, मुंबई ४०००२३

■ शाखा कोड ००३००

■ आयएफएससी कोड SBIN००००३००

■ सदर देणग्यांना आयकर अधिनियम १९६१ च्या ८० (G) नुसार आयकर कपातीतून १०० टक्के सूट — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) March 28, 2020

सर्व खासदारांनी त्यांच्या खासदार निधीतून प्रत्येकी 1 कोटी रिलीफ फंडाला द्यावे, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिर्ला यांचे आवाहन

कोरोनाबाधीतांवर आता महात्मा फुले जनआरोग्य योजनेतून मोफत उपचार, आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे यांची माहिती

अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सितारामन यांच्या फंडातून 1 कोटींची मदत

टाटा सन्सकडून पंतप्रधान रिलीफ फंडसाठी एक हजार कोटींची मदत

हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 918 वर, 19 जणांचा मृत्यू

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 (including foreign nationals, 80 people cured/discharged/migrated, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/SyR09tNWzY — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

महाराष्ट्रातील मृतांचा आकडा 6 वर

अक्षय कुमारकडून कोरोना विरोधातील लढ्यासाठी 25 कोटींची मदत

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people & we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to PM Modi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar.#COVID19 https://t.co/HataV5DRqJ pic.twitter.com/lphj3ALysg — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

स्पेनमध्ये गेल्या 24 तासात 832 जणांचा मृत्यू, मृतांचा आकडा 5690वर

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे खासदार पंतप्रधान सहायता निधीला तर आमदार मुख्यमंत्री फंडाला एक महिन्याचा पगार देणार

पंतप्रधानांकडून रिलिफ फंडाची स्थापना, आर्थिक मदत करण्याचे केले आवाहन

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities & encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations: PM Narendra Modi. https://t.co/HataV5DRqJ pic.twitter.com/fv2FeNQmwB — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. People from all walks of life can donate to this fund: PM Narendra Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tnKwbWWEGu — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

राजस्थानमध्ये दोन नर्सेसना झाली कोरोनाची लागण

4 new Coronavirus positive cases (including 2 nursing staff of Bangar Hospital, Bhilwara) reported in the state today; total number of positive cases in Rajasthan now stands at 54: Health Department, Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

मुंबईत कोरोनाचे सात नवे रुग्ण आढळले, राज्याचा आकडा 167 वर

8 new #Coronavirus positive cases found in the state today – 7 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 167: Maharashtra Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/5AUCwa3lLT — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

अहमदाबादमध्ये एका महिलेचा कोरोनामुळे मृत्यू

A 46-year-old COVID19 positive patient in Ahmedabad passes away. She was admitted to the hospital on 26th March She was suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes and was on ventilator: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, #Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

देशभरातील 17 ऱाज्य कोरोनासाठी रुग्णालयं तयार करत आहेत.

देशभरात कोरोना व्हायरसचे रुग्ण हाताळण्याचे प्रशिक्षण ऑनलाईन दिलं जाणार

हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 873 वर

राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांनी आज राज्यातील कोकण, पुणे, नाशिक, औरंगाबाद, अमरावती, नागपूर येथील विभागीय आयुक्तांशी दूरध्वनीवरून केली चर्चा. प्रत्येक विभागातील करोना व्हायरस संक्रमण व लोकांच्या स्थलांतराची घेतली माहिती.

कश्मीरमध्ये कोरोनाचे चार रुग्ण आढळले

देशातील सर्व वैद्यकीय फोर्सने सज्ज रहा – पंतप्रधान

पंतप्रधानांनी शनिवारी आयुर्वेद,योग, नेचुरोपॅथी, यूनानी आणि होमियोपॅथी डॉक्टरांनाही दिले सज्ज राहण्याचे आदेश

ज्या जिल्ह्यांमध्ये इतर राज्यांमधून किंवा इतर जिल्ह्यांमधून लोक प्रवेश करीत आहेत, त्यांना देखील थांबवून घेऊन त्यांची निवास व भोजनाची व्यवस्था करण्याचे निर्देश दिले – राज्यपाल

सर्व मोठ्या शहरांमध्ये तसेच औद्योगिक वसाहतींमध्ये सार्वजनिक उद्घोषणा करून स्थलांतर करीत असलेल्या लोकांना थांबण्याचा आग्रह करावा व त्यांच्या निवास व भोजनाची व्यवस्था करण्यासाठी शासन तसेच अशासकीय संस्था करीत असलेल्या प्रयत्नांबाबत त्यांना अवगत करावे, असे महाराष्ट्राचे राज्यपाल भगतसिंग कोश्यारी यांनी सांगितले

रेल्वेच्या जुन्या प्रवासी गाड्यांचे विलगीकरण कक्षात रुपांतर

To make the patient cabin, middle berth has been removed from 1 side, all 3 berths removed in front of patient berth, all ladders for climbing up the berths have been removed. The bathrooms, aisle areas and other areas have also been modified to prepare Isolation Coach. #Covid19 https://t.co/6dyI0CwfJs pic.twitter.com/aeXIMIzldc — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

आपल्याला काही होणार नाही या भ्रमात राहू नका ;सरकारच्या सूचनांचे पालन करा – जयंत पाटील

कोरोनामुळे केरळमधील 69 वर्षांच्या वृद्धाचा मृत्यू

A 69-year-old man died due to #Coronavirus, at Kochi Medical College today: Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan This is the first death in Kerala, due to Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/uwJlI6XmGz — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 159 वर

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 159.

Yesterday, Mumbai 05 & Nagpur 01, such 06 people have been identified as positive.Till date 28 people from these have been recovered and are discharged from the respective hospitals. #CoronaVirusUpdates — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 28, 2020

नगरमधील मार्केट यार्ड परिसरात गर्दी

बिलाची रक्कम थकित असूनही वीज वितरण कायम राहणार

CPSU Generation/Transmission Companies will continue supply/transmission of electricity even to DISCOMs which have large outstanding dues to the Generation/Transmission companies. During the present emergency there will be no curtailment of supply to any DISCOM: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/Rx53C0Byff — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या वाहतुकीसाठी रेल्वेचे डबे निर्जंतूक करून सज्ज केले जात आहेत.

Isolation coaches have been prepared by the Indian Railways to fight the #Coronavirus Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/41T9Q71Zdr — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

लॉकडाऊनमुळे भाज्यांचे भाव वधारले, चढ्या भावाने विक्री

A vegetable vendors says, “All vegetables are being sold at higher prices. How can we sell vegetables at low prices if we are getting them at high prices? We’ve to earn something for ourselves too. If we ask sellers at mandi to sell vegetables at lower prices, they don’t agree. https://t.co/oFUEVk79yf pic.twitter.com/GMLDd1drPl — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

हिंदुस्थानच्या वैद्यकीय संशोधन परिषदेने ( ICMR ) ही माहिती दिली आहे

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that India will take part in @WHO #coronavirus vaccine trials.#COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2020

लस चाचणीमध्ये हिंदुस्थानही सहभागी होणार असल्याची माहिती

जागतिक आरोग्य संघटना कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लसीची चाचणी घेणार आहे

झारखंडमध्येही एकही कोरोनाग्रस्त नाही, 137 जणांच्या चाचणी निगेटीव्ह आल्याची माहिती

According to the medical bulletin released by #Jharkhand government, no positive case has been reported in the state as of now. All 137 suspects who took the test have tested negative for #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2020

700 गाड्या मार्केटमध्ये आणि 400 गाड्या रस्त्यावरच उभ्या आहेत

वाशी Apmc मध्ये 1100 गाड्यांची आवक झाल्याने परिसर ठप्प झाला आहे

हे माहिती असूनही पत्रकाराने कमलनाथ यांच्या पत्रकार परिषदेला हजेरी लावली होती

पत्रकाराची मुलगी ही लंडनवरून परतली असून तिला कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याचा संशय आहे

मध्य प्रदेशात पत्रकाराविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 159 पर्यंत पोहचला

6 new #Coronavirus positive cases found in the state today – 5 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159: Maharashtra Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/OoQuIb1GOq — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

राज्यातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या संख्येत 6 ने वाढ झाली

इटलीमध्ये एकाच दिवसात 1 हजार लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला

Italy sees almost 1,000 #COVID19 deaths in 24 Hours, worst daily record so far. However, the infection rate has shown a slight downward trend, with nearly 86,500 confirmed cases in Italy – an increase of 7.4%, down from around 8% in previous days. — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2020

नवे रुग्ण घेण्यास मनाई केल्याने डॉक्टरचे अपहण केले

Dr. Jerry Bitar, a surgeon and chief of one of Haiti’s top hospitals was kidnapped, prompting staff to refuse to take in new patients in protest as the country battles #coronavirus amid spike in gang violence pic.twitter.com/qgHVWZBCqi — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 28, 2020

पिंपरीतील 14 कोरोनाबाधितांचा पहिला स्वॅब अहवाल निगेटीव्ह

डॉक्टरला कोरोना व्हायरसची लागण झाल्याची अफवा पसरवली, महिलेला अटक

West Bengal: Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

विरार जवळ मांडवी इथे अपघात झाला

7 जण जागीच ठार झाले

गुजरातमधील 7 जण पायी आपल्या गावाकडे परत निघाले होते. या मजुरांना भरधाव टेंपोने उडवल्याने त्यातील 4 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.https://t.co/96hhMKE9Ya — Saamana (@Saamanaonline) March 28, 2020