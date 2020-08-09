संरक्षण खात्याचे आत्मनिर्भरतेकडे एक पाऊल, 101 उपकरण हिंदुस्थानातच बनणार

संरक्षण मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह यांनी एक मोठी घोषणा केली आहे. सरंक्षण मंत्रालयाला आत्मनिर्भर बनवण्यासाठी हिंदुस्थानने एक पाऊल टाकले आहे. मंत्रालयाने 101 संरक्षण उपकरणांची यादी तयार केली आहे. या उपकरणांच्या आयात बंद करण्यात येणार असून त्यांची निर्मिती हिंदुस्थानातच होणार आहे. संरक्षण क्षेत्रात हिंदुस्थानचा आत्ननिर्भरतेकडील एक महत्त्वाचे पाऊल असल्याचे राजनाथ सिंह यांनी म्हटले आहे.


सिंह यांनी आपल्या ट्विटमध्ये ही माहिती दिली आहे. संरक्षण मंत्रालयाने जारी केलेल्या यादीनुसार रायफल्स, सोनार सिस्टम्स, ट्रान्सपोर्ट एअरक्राफ्ट, LCH, रडार सारख्या मोठ्या वस्तूंचा समावेश आहे.

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींच्या आवाहनाला प्रतिसाद देऊन हा निर्णय घेण्यात आल्याचे राजनाथ सिंह यांनी सांगितले. या निर्णयाचा मोठा फायदा हिंदुस्थानी कंपन्यांना मिळणार आहे. तसेच ज्या वस्तूंची निर्मिती हिंदुस्थानात होत नव्हती ती आता या निमित्ताने होईल


राजनाथ सिंह म्हणाले की सर्व संबंधित लोकांशी चर्चा केल्यानंतर या उपकरणांच्या आयातीवर बंदी घातली जाईल. आज जो निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. तो 2020 ते 2024 दरम्यान लागू होईल. अनेक तज्ज्ञांशी आणि संबंधित लोकांशी चर्चा केल्यानंतर ही सूची बनवण्यात आली आहे. तसेच या चर्चेत हिंदुस्थानात संरक्षण संबंधित कुठली उपकरणे बनवली जातात, हिंदुस्थानी उद्योगांची काय क्षमता यावरही विचारविमर्श झाले.


अशा प्रकाराचे उत्पादने तयार करण्यासाठी तिन्ही दलांनी एप्रिल 2015 ते ते ऑगस्ट 2020 पर्यंत 260 योजने अंतर्गत साडे तीन लाख कोटी रुपयांचे कंत्राट दिले होते. पुढच्या 6 ते 7 वर्षात देशातील उद्योग संस्थांना 4 लाख कोटी रुपयांचे कंत्राट दिले जाईल.

