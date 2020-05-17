हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीनला आणखी एक खिंडार, मोस्ट वाँटेड ताहिर अहमद भाटचा खात्मा

हिजबूल मुजाहिद्दीनचा जम्मू कश्मीरमधील कमांडर रियाझ नायकूचा जवानांनी खात्मा केल्यानंतर आता लष्कराने हिजबूलला आणखी एक धक्का दिला आहे. हिजबूलचा मोस्ट वाँटेड दहशतवादी असलेल्या ताहिर अहमद भाट याचा देखील जवानांनी खात्मा केला आहे. त्यामुळे जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये हिजबुलला मोठे खिंडार पडले आहे. ताहिरच्या खात्म्यानंतर दोडा शहरात एकही दहशतवादी नसल्याची माहिती जम्मूचे पोलीस महानिरिक्षक मुकेश सिंह यांनी सांगितले

The killing of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Tahir Ahmad Bhat (in pic 2) is a big success for the security forces and Doda as of now can be termed as free from any presence of terrorist there: Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu pic.twitter.com/Q918eiSA8l

— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020