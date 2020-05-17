हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीनला आणखी एक खिंडार, मोस्ट वाँटेड ताहिर अहमद भाटचा खात्मा

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
345

हिजबूल मुजाहिद्दीनचा जम्मू कश्मीरमधील कमांडर रियाझ नायकूचा जवानांनी खात्मा केल्यानंतर आता लष्कराने हिजबूलला आणखी एक धक्का दिला आहे. हिजबूलचा मोस्ट वाँटेड दहशतवादी असलेल्या ताहिर अहमद भाट याचा देखील जवानांनी खात्मा केला आहे. त्यामुळे जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये हिजबुलला मोठे खिंडार पडले आहे. ताहिरच्या खात्म्यानंतर दोडा शहरात एकही दहशतवादी नसल्याची माहिती जम्मूचे पोलीस महानिरिक्षक मुकेश सिंह यांनी सांगितले

 

दोडा जिल्ह्यातील खोत्रा गावातल हिजबुलचे दहशतवादी लपले असल्याची माहिती गुप्तचर यंत्रणांकडून मिळाल्यानंतर या भागात शोध मोहिम सुरू करण्यात आली होती. या मोहिमेदरम्यान झालेल्या चकमकीत हिंजबुलचे दोन दहशतवादी ठार झाले. हिंजबुलचा माजी कमांडर हारून अब्बास यााच खास असलेला व आयईडी स्पेशालिस्ट म्हणून ओळख असलेल्या ताहिर अहमद भाट याचा य़ा चकमकीत खात्मा करण्यात आला. ताहिर हा गेल्या तीन वर्षांपासून कश्मीर खोऱ्यात लपून बसला होता.

आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या