India vs New Zealand, T20I Live: टीम इंडियाने टॉस जिंकला, पहिली गोलंदाजी

ऋषभ पंतला संधी नाहीच, लोकेश राहुल करणार विकेटकीपिंग

टी-ट्वेंटीसाठी टीम इंडिया सज्ज

All set for the 1st T20I against New Zealand #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/npwnubL0uL — BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020

असा आहे टीम इंडियाचा संघ

1st T20I. India XI: R Sharma, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, M Pandey, S Dube, R Jadeja, S Thakur, J Bumrah, Y Chahal, M Shami https://t.co/5NdtfFsdlA #NZvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020

असा आहे न्यूझीलंडचा संघ

1st T20I. New Zealand XI: M Guptill, C Munro, K Williamson, T Seifert, R Taylor, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, T Southee, I Sodhi, B Tickner, H Bennett https://t.co/5NdtfFsdlA #NZvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020

टॉस जिंकून टीम इंडियाची पहिली गोलंदाजी