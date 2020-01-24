India vs New Zealand, T20I Live: टीम इंडियाने टॉस जिंकला, पहिली गोलंदाजी

- ऋषभ पंतला संधी नाहीच, लोकेश राहुल करणार विकेटकीपिंग
- टी-ट्वेंटीसाठी टीम इंडिया सज्ज
All set for the 1st T20I against New Zealand #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/npwnubL0uL
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020
- असा आहे टीम इंडियाचा संघ
1st T20I. India XI: R Sharma, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, M Pandey, S Dube, R Jadeja, S Thakur, J Bumrah, Y Chahal, M Shami https://t.co/5NdtfFsdlA #NZvInd
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020
- असा आहे न्यूझीलंडचा संघ
1st T20I. New Zealand XI: M Guptill, C Munro, K Williamson, T Seifert, R Taylor, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, T Southee, I Sodhi, B Tickner, H Bennett https://t.co/5NdtfFsdlA #NZvInd
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020
- टॉस जिंकून टीम इंडियाची पहिली गोलंदाजी
Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20I against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/6NEIvq83w0
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020
