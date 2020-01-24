India vs New Zealand, T20I Live: टीम इंडियाने टॉस जिंकला, पहिली गोलंदाजी

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
260
virat-kohli
  • ऋषभ पंतला संधी नाहीच, लोकेश राहुल करणार विकेटकीपिंग
  • टी-ट्वेंटीसाठी टीम इंडिया सज्ज

  • असा आहे टीम इंडियाचा संघ

 

  • असा आहे न्यूझीलंडचा संघ

  • टॉस जिंकून टीम इंडियाची पहिली गोलंदाजी

 

आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या