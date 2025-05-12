IPL 2025 – आयपीएलचे नवे वेळापत्रक जाहीर, जाणून घ्या कधीपासून सुरू होणार सामने

हिंदुस्थान पाकिस्तान युद्धजन्य परिस्थितीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर स्थगित करण्यात आलेली आयपीएलची स्पर्धा पुन्हा सुरू करण्यात येणार आहे. बीसीसीआयने आयपीएलच्या उर्वरित 17 सामन्यांचे नवे वेळापत्रक जारी केले आहे. 17 मे पासून ही स्पर्धा पुन्हा सुरू होणार असून 3 जूनला याचा अंतिम सामना खेळवला जाणार आहे.

BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, and culminating in the final on June 3. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays. The playoffs are… pic.twitter.com/2QiA3cKhEg

— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025