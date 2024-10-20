जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये बिगर कश्मीरी मजूरांवर दहशतवाद्यांचा हल्ला, पाच जणांचा मृत्यू

जम्मू काश्मीरमधील गंदेरबाल जिल्ह्यातील सोनमर्ग येथे बिगर कश्मीरी मजूरांवर दहशतवाद्यांनी अंदाधुंद गोळीबार केला. या गोळीबारात एका स्थानिक डॉक्टर व चार मजूरांचा मृत्यू झाला असून दोन ते तीन जण जखमी झाले आहेत. ते चारही मजूर बोगद्याच्या प्रकल्पात काम करत होते. काम करत असतानाच हा हल्ला झाल्याचं समजते.

या हल्ल्यानंतर लष्कराच्या जवानांनी संपूर्ण परिसराला वेढा घातला असून शोध मोहीम सुरू केली आहे. या घटनेवर मुख्यमंत्री ओमर अब्दुल्ला यांनी शोक व्यक्त केला

Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on…

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 20, 2024