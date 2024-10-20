जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये बिगर कश्मीरी मजूरांवर दहशतवाद्यांचा हल्ला, पाच जणांचा मृत्यू

सामना ऑनलाईन
जम्मू काश्मीरमधील गंदेरबाल जिल्ह्यातील सोनमर्ग येथे बिगर कश्मीरी मजूरांवर दहशतवाद्यांनी अंदाधुंद गोळीबार केला. या गोळीबारात एका स्थानिक डॉक्टर व चार मजूरांचा मृत्यू झाला असून दोन ते तीन जण जखमी झाले आहेत. ते चारही मजूर  बोगद्याच्या प्रकल्पात काम करत होते. काम करत असतानाच हा हल्ला झाल्याचं समजते.

या हल्ल्यानंतर लष्कराच्या जवानांनी संपूर्ण परिसराला वेढा घातला असून शोध मोहीम सुरू केली आहे. या घटनेवर मुख्यमंत्री ओमर अब्दुल्ला यांनी शोक व्यक्त केला

