भरभराटीसाठी येथे साजरा केला जातो नग्न महोत्सव, पाहा फोटो

जीवनात समृद्धी भराभराटी यावी यासाठी प्रत्येकजण आपल्या परिने प्रयत्न करत असतो. मंदिरात जाऊन देवाकडे प्रार्थना करणे, गाऱ्हाने घालणे, नवस करणे अशा प्रकारने देवाकडे भरभराटीसाठी याचना केली जाते. मात्र जपानमध्ये चक्क जीवनात भरभराटी यावी यासाठी नग्न होऊन जातात.
जपानमधझ्ये हाडाका मतसुरी म्हणजेच नग्न महोत्सव हा सोहळा साजरा केला जातो. यात जपानी पुरुष फक्त त्यांचे गुप्तांग झाकले जाईल असे पारंपारिक हप्पी परिधान करतात. दरवर्षी जपानमधील अनेक भागात हा सोहळा आयोजित केला जातो. मात्र जपानच्या दक्षिणेकडील होशू आयलँडवरील ओकायामा येथे आयोजित केलेल्या या सोहळ्याचे जगभरात आकर्षण आहे. या महोत्सवात दहा हजारहून अधिक पुरुष सहभागी होतात. जपानमधील मंदिराबाहेर हा महोत्सव आयोजित केलेला असतो. रात्री दहाच्या सुमारास महोत्सवाला सुरुवात होते. त्यावेळी मंदिराचे पुजारी मंदिराच्या खिडकीतून काठ्यांच्या शंभर मोळ्या बाहेर फेकतात. त्यातील दोन काठ्या या लकी काठ्या असतात व त्या ज्या कुणाला मिळतील त्यांच्यासाठी संपूर्ण वर्ष चांगलं जातं असे मानले जाते. यावेळी त्या लकी काठ्या मिळविण्यासाठी भाविकांची झटपट सुरू असते. यात अनेकजण जखमी देखील होतात.
या महोत्सवाचा इतिहास हा 500 वर्षांपूर्वीचा आहे. जपानमधील मुरोमाची काळात हा महोत्सव सुरू झाला आहे. सर्वात आधी जपानमधील साईदाईजी मंदिरात हा महोत्सव झाला होता असे समजते. अवघ्या अर्धा तासाचा या महोत्सव पाहण्यासाठी लाखो पर्यटक जपानला येत असताता.