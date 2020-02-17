भरभराटीसाठी येथे साजरा केला जातो नग्न महोत्सव, पाहा फोटो

View this post on Instagram

The 510th edition of the Saidaiji Eyo Hadaka Matsuri (“Naked Man Festival”) took place in Okayama, Japan, on February 16, 2019. Every year, some 10,000 nearly naked men participate in this event and jostle to retrieve from the temple precinct one of the two scented wooden sticks called shingi. It is believed that the winner will enjoy good fortune for the year. On this photo, participants visit the main temple to receive the blessing of the High Priest before the main event.