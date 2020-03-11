LIVE -काँग्रेसमध्ये नवीन नेतृत्वाला वाव नाही, ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदेंनी व्यक्त केली खंत

  • मोदींनी लोकांची सेवा करण्याची संधी दिली आहे. नरेंद्र मोदी क्षमता असणारं नेतृत्व असून हिंदुस्थानचे भविष्य त्यांच्या हातात सुरक्षित आहे – शिंदे
  • काँग्रेसमध्ये नव्या नेतृत्वाला मान्यता मिळत नाही – शिंदे
  • काँग्रेसने शेतकऱ्यांना दिलेली आश्वासनं पूर्ण केली नाही. गेल्या 18 महिन्यात शेतकऱ्यांना कर्जमाफी नाही, रोजगाराच्या संधी नाही – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

  • काँग्रेसच्या माध्यमातून जनसेवा होत नाहीये – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे
  • काँग्रेस पक्ष पूर्वीसारखा राहिला नाही – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

  • दुसरी तारीख 10 मार्च, 2020, माझ्या वडिलांची 75 वी जयंती होती – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे
  • आयुष्यात दोन तारखांचे विशेष महत्व आहे. 30 सप्टेंबर, 2001 ज्या दिवशी मी माझ्या वडिलांना गमावले. तेव्हापासून माझे आयुष्य बदलले – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

  • ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे यांनी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शहा, भाजप अध्यक्ष जे.पी. नड्डा यांचे आभार मानले

  • भाजपच्या मुख्यधारेत काम करण्याची संधी मिळणार, नड्डा यांचा ज्योतिरादित्य यांना शब्द
  • राजमाता विजयराजे शिंदे यांचा नातू आमच्यात आल्याचा आनंद, भाजप वाढवण्यात त्यांचे योगदान मोठे – जे.पी. नड्डा
  • शिंदे यांनी भाजपचे प्राथमिक सदस्यत्व स्वीकारले
  • ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे यांचा भारतीय जनता पक्षामध्ये जाहीर प्रवेश

  • ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे भाजप कार्यालयात दाखल

  • शिंदे त्यांच्या समर्थकांसह भाजपमध्ये प्रवेश करण्याची शक्यता आहे
  • भाजपने बुधवारी पत्रकार परिषद बोलावली आहे
  • काँग्रेस नेते ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे यांनी काँग्रेसचा राजीनामा दिला आहे
