LIVE -काँग्रेसमध्ये नवीन नेतृत्वाला वाव नाही, ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदेंनी व्यक्त केली खंत

मोदींनी लोकांची सेवा करण्याची संधी दिली आहे. नरेंद्र मोदी क्षमता असणारं नेतृत्व असून हिंदुस्थानचे भविष्य त्यांच्या हातात सुरक्षित आहे – शिंदे

काँग्रेसमध्ये नव्या नेतृत्वाला मान्यता मिळत नाही – शिंदे

काँग्रेसने शेतकऱ्यांना दिलेली आश्वासनं पूर्ण केली नाही. गेल्या 18 महिन्यात शेतकऱ्यांना कर्जमाफी नाही, रोजगाराच्या संधी नाही – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

Jyotiraditya Scindia: I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be. pic.twitter.com/AGTK1zZwbe — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

काँग्रेसच्या माध्यमातून जनसेवा होत नाहीये – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

काँग्रेस पक्ष पूर्वीसारखा राहिला नाही – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

दुसरी तारीख 10 मार्च, 2020, माझ्या वडिलांची 75 वी जयंती होती – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

आयुष्यात दोन तारखांचे विशेष महत्व आहे. 30 सप्टेंबर, 2001 ज्या दिवशी मी माझ्या वडिलांना गमावले. तेव्हापासून माझे आयुष्य बदलले – ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे

Jyotiraditya Scindia: There have been 2 life changing events for me – one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life…The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier. pic.twitter.com/ZQDx8pC7wM — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे यांनी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शहा, भाजप अध्यक्ष जे.पी. नड्डा यांचे आभार मानले

Jyotiraditya Scindia: I would like to thank JP Nadda ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it. pic.twitter.com/HA1z21HPyK — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

भाजपच्या मुख्यधारेत काम करण्याची संधी मिळणार, नड्डा यांचा ज्योतिरादित्य यांना शब्द

राजमाता विजयराजे शिंदे यांचा नातू आमच्यात आल्याचा आनंद, भाजप वाढवण्यात त्यांचे योगदान मोठे – जे.पी. नड्डा

शिंदे यांनी भाजपचे प्राथमिक सदस्यत्व स्वीकारले

ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे यांचा भारतीय जनता पक्षामध्ये जाहीर प्रवेश

Delhi: #JyotiradityaMScindia joins BJP at party headquarters, in the presence of party president JP Nadda. pic.twitter.com/YiF3hMXJav — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे भाजप कार्यालयात दाखल

Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia is on his way to BJP office and will join the party shortly. https://t.co/rzN1OB8W4X pic.twitter.com/7i09FkOYBJ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020