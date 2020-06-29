चित्रपटातून हिंदू देवाचा अपमान, नेटफ्लिक्सवर बंदी आणण्याची जोरदार मागणी

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
389

नेटफ्लिक्स इंडिया या ओटीटी अॅप्लिकेशनवर बंदी आणण्याची जोरदार मागणी सोशल मीडियावर होत असल्याचं वृत्त आहे. चित्रपटातून हिंदू देवाचा अपमान केल्याचा आरोप नेटफ्लिक्सवर करण्यात आला आहे.

आजतकने दिलेल्या वृत्तानुसार, नेटफ्लिक्सवर एक तेलुगू चित्रपट प्रदर्शित झाला आहे. त्याचं नाव ‘कृष्णा अँड हिज लीला’ असं आहे. यात कृष्णा नावाचं एक पात्र दाखवण्यात आलं आहे. या चित्रपटात तेलुगू अभिनेता सिद्धू जोनालगड्डा, श्रद्धा श्रीनाथ, सीरत कपूर, शालिनी वाद्निकट्टी असे कलाकार आहेत. या चित्रपटाचं दिग्दर्शन रविकांत पेरेपू यांनी केलं आहे. चित्रपटाची निर्मिती संजय रेड्डी आणि बाहुबली फेम अभिनेता राणा दग्गुबाती यांनी केली आहे. 25 जून रोजी हा चित्रपट नेटफ्लिक्सवर प्रदर्शित झाला आहे.

या चित्रपटात कृष्णा या तरुणाच्या पूर्व प्रेयसीचं नाव राधा असं ठेवलं आहे. चित्रपटाच्या कथेत कृष्णा हा अनेक तरुणींशी प्रेमसंबंध ठेवतो आणि त्यांच्यासोबत असताना तो राधा आणि सत्यभामा अशा दोन तरुणींवरही प्रेम करतो, अशी कथा या चित्रपटात दाखवण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळे हा भगवान श्रीकृष्णाचा अपमान असल्याचं म्हणत भावना दुखावल्याचा आरोप नेटकऱ्यांनी केला आहे. अनेक नेटकऱ्यांनी या विरोधात ट्वीट केलं असून नेटफ्लिक्सवर बंदी आणण्याची जोरदार मागणी करण्यात येत आहे. ट्विटरवर boycottNetflix हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंड होत आहे.

 

आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या