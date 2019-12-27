हिंदी मालिकांमध्ये काम करणाऱ्या प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्याची आत्महत्या

हिंदी मालिकांमधील अभिनयामुळे प्रसिद्ध झालेल्या कुशल पंजाबी या अभिनेत्याने आत्महत्या केली आहे. त्याच्या आत्महत्येची बातमी अबिनेता करणवीर बोहरा याने इंन्स्टाग्रामद्वारे दिली आहे. गुरुवारी रात्री कुशलचा मृतदेह त्याच्या घरात आढळला होता. गळफास घेऊन त्याने आत्महत्या केल्याचं उघड झालं आहे.

कुशलच्या निधनाची बातमी देणारा करणवीर बोहरा हा त्याचा चांगला मित्र होता. कुशलचे निधन झाले आहे यावर आपला विश्वासच बसत नाहीये असं करणवीरने त्याच्या इन्स्टाग्रामवरील पोस्टमध्ये म्हटले आहे. मॉडेल म्हणून कारकिर्दीला सुरूवात करणाऱ्या कुशलने हिंदी मालिका सृष्टीत चांगले नाव कमावले होते. ‘मरजावां’ ही त्याने काम केलेली आणि प्रदर्शित झालेली शेवटची मालिका होती. कुशलने एका युरोपियन तरुणीशी लग्न केलं होतं आणि त्यांना 3 वर्षांचा एक मुलगाही आहे.

