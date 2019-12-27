हिंदी मालिकांमध्ये काम करणाऱ्या प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्याची आत्महत्या

हिंदी मालिकांमधील अभिनयामुळे प्रसिद्ध झालेल्या कुशल पंजाबी या अभिनेत्याने आत्महत्या केली आहे. त्याच्या आत्महत्येची बातमी अबिनेता करणवीर बोहरा याने इंन्स्टाग्रामद्वारे दिली आहे. गुरुवारी रात्री कुशलचा मृतदेह त्याच्या घरात आढळला होता. गळफास घेऊन त्याने आत्महत्या केल्याचं उघड झालं आहे.
View this post on Instagram
Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya
कुशलच्या निधनाची बातमी देणारा करणवीर बोहरा हा त्याचा चांगला मित्र होता. कुशलचे निधन झाले आहे यावर आपला विश्वासच बसत नाहीये असं करणवीरने त्याच्या इन्स्टाग्रामवरील पोस्टमध्ये म्हटले आहे. मॉडेल म्हणून कारकिर्दीला सुरूवात करणाऱ्या कुशलने हिंदी मालिका सृष्टीत चांगले नाव कमावले होते. ‘मरजावां’ ही त्याने काम केलेली आणि प्रदर्शित झालेली शेवटची मालिका होती. कुशलने एका युरोपियन तरुणीशी लग्न केलं होतं आणि त्यांना 3 वर्षांचा एक मुलगाही आहे.