लडाख हिल कौन्सिलच्या निवडणुकीत भाजपला धक्का, इंडिया आघाडीचे 19 उमेदवार विजयी, भाजपला केवळ दोन जागा

लडाख हिल कौन्सिलच्या निवडणूकीत इंडिया आघाडीने भाजपला धक्का दिला आहे. या निवडणूकीत इंडिया आघाडीचा 19 जागांवर विजय झाला आहे. तर भाजपला केवळ दोनच जागा मिळाल्या आहेत. जम्मू कश्मीरपासून लडाख वेगळे करून त्याला केंद्रशासित प्रदेश घोषित करण्यात आल्यानंतरची ही पहिलीच निवडणूक असून त्यात भाजपला चांगलाच धक्का बसला आहे.

#WATCH |Visuals of celebrations by Congress workers from Kargil

5th LAHDC Kargil elections update | National Conference and Congress combined won 19 seats, BJP won 2 seats and INDP won 1 seat. Results on 4 seats are yet to come pic.twitter.com/BWcRFPgV51

— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023