लडाख हिल कौन्सिलच्या निवडणुकीत भाजपला धक्का, इंडिया आघाडीचे 19 उमेदवार विजयी, भाजपला केवळ दोन जागा

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

लडाख हिल कौन्सिलच्या निवडणूकीत इंडिया आघाडीने भाजपला धक्का दिला आहे. या निवडणूकीत इंडिया आघाडीचा 19 जागांवर विजय झाला आहे. तर भाजपला केवळ दोनच जागा मिळाल्या आहेत. जम्मू कश्मीरपासून लडाख वेगळे करून त्याला केंद्रशासित प्रदेश घोषित करण्यात आल्यानंतरची ही पहिलीच निवडणूक असून त्यात भाजपला चांगलाच धक्का बसला आहे.

