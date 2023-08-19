लेहमध्ये लष्कराची गाडी दरीत कोसळली, नऊ जवानांचा मृत्यू

लेह लडाखमधील क्यारी भागात लष्कराची गाडी दरीत कोसळली असून या अपघातात नऊ जवानांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. या अपघातात एक जवान जखमी झाला असून त्याला स्थानिक रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.

An ALS vehicle which was moving as part of a convoy from Leh to Nyoma, skidded into the valley at approximately 5:45-6:00 PM, 7 Km short of Kiari. There were 10 personnel travelling in the vehicle out of which nine died and one got injured. The injured personnel has been shifted…

— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023