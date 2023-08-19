लेहमध्ये लष्कराची गाडी दरीत कोसळली, नऊ जवानांचा मृत्यू

Army vehicles LAC in Leh
फोटो: PTI 27 सप्टेंबर 2020 रोजी लष्कराची वाहने लेहमधील प्रत्यक्ष नियंत्रण रेषेकडे जात असताना

लेह लडाखमधील क्यारी भागात लष्कराची गाडी दरीत कोसळली असून या अपघातात नऊ जवानांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. या अपघातात एक जवान जखमी झाला असून त्याला स्थानिक रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.

लष्कराचे काही जवान हे कारू गॅरिसन येथून लेहमधील क्यारी येथे जात होते. त्यावेळी चालकाचा गाडीवरील ताबा सुटला व गाडी दरीत कोसळली. या अपघातात नऊ जवान जागीच मृत्युमुखी पडले.

