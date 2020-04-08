Live Corona update – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांचे निवेदन

अन्नदानावेळी यामध्ये जात,पात, धर्म आपल्या राज्यातला का बाहेरचा याचा विचार करत नाही

साडेपाच ते सहा लाख लोकांना आपण तीन वेळचे अन्न देत आहोत

हे दिवस असे राहणार नाही, या दिवसांमधून आपण बाहेर पडणार हे नक्की आहे

वुहानमध्ये सगळे निर्बंध उठवण्यात आले आहेत, ही दिलासादायक बातमी आहे

युद्ध जिंकल्यानंतर अर्थव्यवस्थेसंदर्भातील युद्धासाठी आपण तयार पाहिजे

घरी राहा तंदुरुस्त राहा, ज्यांना शक्य असेल त्यांनी घरातल्या घरात व्यायाम करा

एकाही रुग्णाची वाढ झालेली मला नकोय

कोरोना आपल्या मागे लागलोय, आपण कोरोनाच्या मागे हात धुवून लागूया

मंगळवारी पहिला रुग्ण सापडल्यानंतर 4 आठवडे पूर्ण झाले- मुख्यमंत्री

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचे निवेदन

जयसिंगपूरमधील 72 वर्षीय वृध्दाचा कोरोनाचा अहवाल निगेटीव्ह

गेल्या काही तासात पुण्यात कोरोनाने 5 जणांचा मृत्यू

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1078 वर

दिल्लीत सध्या 576 कोरोनाग्रस्त, त्यातील 35 जणांवर आयसीयूत उपचार सुरू, 8 जण व्हेंटिलेटरवर

धारावीत आणखी दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त आढळले

आंध्र प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 329 वर

पिंपरीत कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह रुग्णाच्या संपर्कातील महापालिका रुग्णालयातील डॉक्टरानंतर 50 कर्मचारीही ‘निगेटीव्ह’

हिंदुस्थानी वंशाचे अमेरिकन पत्रकार ब्रह्म कांचीबोटला यांचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू

पुण्यात कोरोनाने दोघांचा मृत्यू

गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 773 ने वाढली, 10जणांचा मृत्यू

देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

बीड जिल्ह्यातील पिंपला गावात कोरोनाचा रुग्ण आढळून आल्यामुळे या गावा भोवतीचा चार किमीचा परिसर कंटेन्मेंट झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आला तर पाच गावे बफर झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आली आहेत.

पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे 44 वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू

नागपूरमध्ये तबलिगी जमातच्या 8 परदेशी नागरिकांवर गुन्हा दाखल.

बिहारमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 38 वर

भायखळ्याच्या बाजारात सोशल डिस्टंसिंगची ऐशीतैशी

बीड जिल्ह्यातील आष्टीमध्ये एक जण कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह

अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनामुळे 2000 जणांचा मृत्यू

मध्य प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 173 वर

