Live Corona update – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांचे निवेदन

- अन्नदानावेळी यामध्ये जात,पात, धर्म आपल्या राज्यातला का बाहेरचा याचा विचार करत नाही
- साडेपाच ते सहा लाख लोकांना आपण तीन वेळचे अन्न देत आहोत
- हे दिवस असे राहणार नाही, या दिवसांमधून आपण बाहेर पडणार हे नक्की आहे
- वुहानमध्ये सगळे निर्बंध उठवण्यात आले आहेत, ही दिलासादायक बातमी आहे
- युद्ध जिंकल्यानंतर अर्थव्यवस्थेसंदर्भातील युद्धासाठी आपण तयार पाहिजे
- घरी राहा तंदुरुस्त राहा, ज्यांना शक्य असेल त्यांनी घरातल्या घरात व्यायाम करा
- एकाही रुग्णाची वाढ झालेली मला नकोय
- कोरोना आपल्या मागे लागलोय, आपण कोरोनाच्या मागे हात धुवून लागूया
- मंगळवारी पहिला रुग्ण सापडल्यानंतर 4 आठवडे पूर्ण झाले- मुख्यमंत्री
- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचे निवेदन
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State
Posted by CMOMaharashtra on Wednesday, April 8, 2020
- जयसिंगपूरमधील 72 वर्षीय वृध्दाचा कोरोनाचा अहवाल निगेटीव्ह
- गेल्या काही तासात पुण्यात कोरोनाने 5 जणांचा मृत्यू
3 more people, who were #Coronavirus positive, have died today in Pune. They also had co-morbid conditions. Total death toll in the city rises to 13: Shekhar Gaikwad, Municipal Commissioner of Pune Municipal corporation https://t.co/av225M8QKH
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1078 वर
Number of #COVID19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur, & 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola & Buldhana.
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- दिल्लीत सध्या 576 कोरोनाग्रस्त, त्यातील 35 जणांवर आयसीयूत उपचार सुरू, 8 जण व्हेंटिलेटरवर
There are a total of 576 positive cases in Delhi so far, 35 of them are in ICU and 8 on ventilator: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/378HDcUUjn
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- धारावीत आणखी दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त आढळले
Maharashtra: Number of #COVID19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai’s Dharavi, with two more men testing positive at Mukund slum & Dhanwada Chawl. According to Union Health Ministry, total cases have surged to 1018 in the state while 64 people have succumbed to the disease.
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- आंध्र प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 329 वर
- पिंपरीत कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह रुग्णाच्या संपर्कातील महापालिका रुग्णालयातील डॉक्टरानंतर 50 कर्मचारीही ‘निगेटीव्ह’
- हिंदुस्थानी वंशाचे अमेरिकन पत्रकार ब्रह्म कांचीबोटला यांचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of #coronavirus in New York
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2020
- पुण्यात कोरोनाने दोघांचा मृत्यू
Two more people die of #coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Pune; toll in district climbs to 10: Officials
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2020
- गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 773 ने वाढली, 10जणांचा मृत्यू
India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5194 (including 4643 active cases, 401 cured/discharged people and 149 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Increase of 773 new #COVID19 cases and 10 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/QkTsXR9RQA
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149; cases climb to 5,194: Health Ministry
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2020
- बीड जिल्ह्यातील पिंपला गावात कोरोनाचा रुग्ण आढळून आल्यामुळे या गावा भोवतीचा चार किमीचा परिसर कंटेन्मेंट झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आला तर पाच गावे बफर झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आली आहेत.
- पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे 44 वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू
A 44-year-old man dies of #COVID19 in Pune, Maharashtra. He was suffering from diabetes. With this, death toll due to the disease reaches 9 in the city: Health Officials in Pune
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- नागपूरमध्ये तबलिगी जमातच्या 8 परदेशी नागरिकांवर गुन्हा दाखल.
8 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act & the tourist visa norms in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They were staying at a mosque in the city & have been quarantined: Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Tehsil Police Station in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/kY6rrm4UIG
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- बिहारमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 38 वर
- भायखळ्याच्या बाजारात सोशल डिस्टंसिंगची ऐशीतैशी
मुंबई: बायकुल्ला सब्जी मंडी में आज सुबह खरीदारी करने आए लोग सामाजिक दूरी को नज़रअंदाज करते दिखे। मंडी में तैनात पुलिस कर्मी लोगों से सामाजिक दूरी का पालन कराते नज़र आए। #Maharashtra #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/FhtiWUgpV5
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 8, 2020
- बीड जिल्ह्यातील आष्टीमध्ये एक जण कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह
- अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनामुळे 2000 जणांचा मृत्यू
United States reports nearly 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- मध्य प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 173 वर
22 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. 15 people have died due to Coronavirus, so far in the district: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
- महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या हजाराच्या पार, आकडा 1018 वर