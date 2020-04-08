Live Corona update – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांचे निवेदन

  • अन्नदानावेळी यामध्ये जात,पात, धर्म आपल्या राज्यातला का बाहेरचा याचा विचार करत नाही
  • साडेपाच ते सहा लाख लोकांना आपण तीन वेळचे अन्न देत आहोत
  • हे दिवस असे राहणार नाही, या दिवसांमधून आपण बाहेर पडणार हे नक्की आहे
  • वुहानमध्ये सगळे निर्बंध उठवण्यात आले आहेत, ही दिलासादायक बातमी आहे
  • युद्ध जिंकल्यानंतर अर्थव्यवस्थेसंदर्भातील युद्धासाठी आपण तयार पाहिजे
  • घरी राहा तंदुरुस्त राहा, ज्यांना शक्य असेल त्यांनी घरातल्या घरात व्यायाम करा
  • एकाही रुग्णाची वाढ झालेली मला नकोय
  • कोरोना आपल्या मागे लागलोय, आपण कोरोनाच्या मागे हात धुवून लागूया
  • मंगळवारी पहिला रुग्ण सापडल्यानंतर 4 आठवडे पूर्ण झाले- मुख्यमंत्री
  • मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचे निवेदन

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State

Posted by CMOMaharashtra on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • जयसिंगपूरमधील 72 वर्षीय वृध्दाचा कोरोनाचा अहवाल निगेटीव्ह
  • गेल्या काही तासात पुण्यात कोरोनाने 5 जणांचा मृत्यू

  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1078 वर

  • दिल्लीत सध्या 576 कोरोनाग्रस्त, त्यातील 35 जणांवर आयसीयूत उपचार सुरू, 8 जण व्हेंटिलेटरवर

  • धारावीत आणखी दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त आढळले

  • आंध्र प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 329 वर
  • पिंपरीत कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह रुग्णाच्या संपर्कातील महापालिका रुग्णालयातील डॉक्टरानंतर 50 कर्मचारीही ‘निगेटीव्ह’
  • हिंदुस्थानी वंशाचे अमेरिकन पत्रकार ब्रह्म कांचीबोटला यांचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू

  • पुण्यात कोरोनाने दोघांचा मृत्यू

  • गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 773 ने वाढली, 10जणांचा मृत्यू

  • देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

  • बीड जिल्ह्यातील पिंपला गावात कोरोनाचा रुग्ण आढळून आल्यामुळे या गावा भोवतीचा चार किमीचा परिसर कंटेन्मेंट झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आला तर पाच गावे बफर झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आली आहेत.
  • पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे 44 वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू

  • नागपूरमध्ये तबलिगी जमातच्या 8 परदेशी नागरिकांवर गुन्हा दाखल.

  • बिहारमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 38 वर
  • भायखळ्याच्या बाजारात सोशल डिस्टंसिंगची ऐशीतैशी

  • बीड जिल्ह्यातील आष्टीमध्ये एक जण कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह
  • अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनामुळे 2000 जणांचा मृत्यू

  • मध्य प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 173 वर

  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या हजाराच्या पार, आकडा 1018 वर
