Live Corona update – देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

- देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149; cases climb to 5,194: Health Ministry
- बीड जिल्ह्यातील पिंपला गावात कोरोनाचा रुग्ण आढळून आल्यामुळे या गावा भोवतीचा चार किमीचा परिसर कंटेन्मेंट झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आला तर पाच गावे बफर झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आली आहेत.
- पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे 44 वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू
A 44-year-old man dies of #COVID19 in Pune, Maharashtra. He was suffering from diabetes. With this, death toll due to the disease reaches 9 in the city: Health Officials in Pune
- नागपूरमध्ये तबलिगी जमातच्या 8 परदेशी नागरिकांवर गुन्हा दाखल.
8 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act & the tourist visa norms in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They were staying at a mosque in the city & have been quarantined: Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Tehsil Police Station in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/kY6rrm4UIG
- बिहारमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 38 वर
- भायखळ्याच्या बाजारात सोशल डिस्टंसिंगची ऐशीतैशी
मुंबई: बायकुल्ला सब्जी मंडी में आज सुबह खरीदारी करने आए लोग सामाजिक दूरी को नज़रअंदाज करते दिखे। मंडी में तैनात पुलिस कर्मी लोगों से सामाजिक दूरी का पालन कराते नज़र आए। #Maharashtra #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/FhtiWUgpV5
- बीड जिल्ह्यातील आष्टीमध्ये एक जण कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह
- अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनामुळे 2000 जणांचा मृत्यू
United States reports nearly 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins
- मध्य प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 173 वर
22 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. 15 people have died due to Coronavirus, so far in the district: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
- महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या हजाराच्या पार, आकडा 1018 वर