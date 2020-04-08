Live Corona update – देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149; cases climb to 5,194: Health Ministry — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2020

बीड जिल्ह्यातील पिंपला गावात कोरोनाचा रुग्ण आढळून आल्यामुळे या गावा भोवतीचा चार किमीचा परिसर कंटेन्मेंट झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आला तर पाच गावे बफर झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आली आहेत.

पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे 44 वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू

A 44-year-old man dies of #COVID19 in Pune, Maharashtra. He was suffering from diabetes. With this, death toll due to the disease reaches 9 in the city: Health Officials in Pune — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

नागपूरमध्ये तबलिगी जमातच्या 8 परदेशी नागरिकांवर गुन्हा दाखल.

8 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act & the tourist visa norms in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They were staying at a mosque in the city & have been quarantined: Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Tehsil Police Station in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/kY6rrm4UIG — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

बिहारमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 38 वर

भायखळ्याच्या बाजारात सोशल डिस्टंसिंगची ऐशीतैशी

बीड जिल्ह्यातील आष्टीमध्ये एक जण कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह

अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनामुळे 2000 जणांचा मृत्यू

United States reports nearly 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

मध्य प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 173 वर

22 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. 15 people have died due to Coronavirus, so far in the district: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020