Live Corona update – देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

  • देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 5194, मृतांचा आकडा 149 वर

  • बीड जिल्ह्यातील पिंपला गावात कोरोनाचा रुग्ण आढळून आल्यामुळे या गावा भोवतीचा चार किमीचा परिसर कंटेन्मेंट झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आला तर पाच गावे बफर झोन म्हणून घोषित करण्यात आली आहेत.
  • पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे 44 वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू

  • नागपूरमध्ये तबलिगी जमातच्या 8 परदेशी नागरिकांवर गुन्हा दाखल.

  • बिहारमध्ये कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 38 वर
  • भायखळ्याच्या बाजारात सोशल डिस्टंसिंगची ऐशीतैशी

  • बीड जिल्ह्यातील आष्टीमध्ये एक जण कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह
  • अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनामुळे 2000 जणांचा मृत्यू

  • मध्य प्रदेशमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 173 वर

  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या हजाराच्या पार, आकडा 1018 वर
