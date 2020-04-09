Live corona update – महाराष्ट्रात गेल्या 24 तासात आढळले 162 रुग्ण, एकट्या मुंबईत 143 रुग्ण वाढले

  • देशातील विमानसेवा, रेल्वे सेवा 30 एप्रलिपर्यंत सुरू न करण्याची ओडीशाचे मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनाईक यांची मागणी

  • लॉकडाऊन वाढवणारे पहिले राज्य ठरले ओडीशा
  •  ओडीशातील लॉकडाऊन 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत वाढवला – मुख्यमंत्र्याची घोषणा

  • राजस्थानमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 413 वर
  • मुंबई महानगर पालिका दक्षिण कोरियाकडून 1 लाख रॅपिड टेस्टिंग किट विकत घेणार

  • गुजरातमध्ये गेल्या 24 तासात 52 रुग्ण आढळले
  • इंदूरमध्ये कोरोनामुळे डॉक्टरचा मृत्यू
  • महाराष्ट्रात गेल्या 24 तासात आढळले 162 रुग्ण, एकट्या मुंबईत 143 रुग्ण वाढले

  • देशातील मृतांचा आकडा 166 वर
  • देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 540 कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा वाढ, आकडा 5734 वर

  • झारखंडमध्ये एकाच कुटुंबातील चौघांना कोरोनाची लागण, राज्याचा आकडा 13 वर
  • अमेरिकेत सलग दुसऱ्या दिवशी दोन हजार जणांचा मृत्यू

  • सफदरजंग रुग्णालयाच्या डॉक्टरांना शेजाऱ्यांकडून मारहाण, कोरोना पसरवत असल्याचा केला आरोप

