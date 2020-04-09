Live corona update – महाराष्ट्रात गेल्या 24 तासात आढळले 162 रुग्ण, एकट्या मुंबईत 143 रुग्ण वाढले

देशातील विमानसेवा, रेल्वे सेवा 30 एप्रलिपर्यंत सुरू न करण्याची ओडीशाचे मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनाईक यांची मागणी

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30th; Educational institutions in the state to remain closed till June 17th. https://t.co/z5R4a8Cyap — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

लॉकडाऊन वाढवणारे पहिले राज्य ठरले ओडीशा

ओडीशातील लॉकडाऊन 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत वाढवला – मुख्यमंत्र्याची घोषणा

#COVID19: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30th, the first state to do so pic.twitter.com/8t3FgFlOft — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

राजस्थानमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 413 वर

मुंबई महानगर पालिका दक्षिण कोरियाकडून 1 लाख रॅपिड टेस्टिंग किट विकत घेणार

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to procure 1 lakh Rapid Test Kits for #COVID19 from South Korea: BMC official. #Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xHYikmCgKR — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

गुजरातमध्ये गेल्या 24 तासात 52 रुग्ण आढळले

इंदूरमध्ये कोरोनामुळे डॉक्टरचा मृत्यू

महाराष्ट्रात गेल्या 24 तासात आढळले 162 रुग्ण, एकट्या मुंबईत 143 रुग्ण वाढले

162 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1297: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/YWDIgwVn99 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

देशातील मृतांचा आकडा 166 वर

देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 540 कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा वाढ, आकडा 5734 वर

Increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5734 (including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ooymN0Bb7U — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

झारखंडमध्ये एकाच कुटुंबातील चौघांना कोरोनाची लागण, राज्याचा आकडा 13 वर

अमेरिकेत सलग दुसऱ्या दिवशी दोन हजार जणांचा मृत्यू

United States reports nearly 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

सफदरजंग रुग्णालयाच्या डॉक्टरांना शेजाऱ्यांकडून मारहाण, कोरोना पसरवत असल्याचा केला आरोप