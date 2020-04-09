Live corona update – देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 540 कोरोनाग्रस्तांची वाढ, आकडा 5734 वर

  • देशातील मृतांचा आकडा 166 वर
  • देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 540 कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा वाढ, आकडा 5734 वर

  • झारखंडमध्ये एकाच कुटुंबातील चौघांना कोरोनाची लागण, राज्याचा आकडा 13 वर
  • अमेरिकेत सलग दुसऱ्या दिवशी दोन हजार जणांचा मृत्यू

  • सफदरजंग रुग्णालयाच्या डॉक्टरांना शेजाऱ्यांकडून मारहाण, कोरोना पसरवत असल्याचा केला आरोप

