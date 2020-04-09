Live corona update – देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 540 कोरोनाग्रस्तांची वाढ, आकडा 5734 वर

देशातील मृतांचा आकडा 166 वर

देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 540 कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा वाढ, आकडा 5734 वर

Increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5734 (including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ooymN0Bb7U — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

झारखंडमध्ये एकाच कुटुंबातील चौघांना कोरोनाची लागण, राज्याचा आकडा 13 वर

अमेरिकेत सलग दुसऱ्या दिवशी दोन हजार जणांचा मृत्यू

United States reports nearly 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

सफदरजंग रुग्णालयाच्या डॉक्टरांना शेजाऱ्यांकडून मारहाण, कोरोना पसरवत असल्याचा केला आरोप