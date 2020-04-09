Live corona update – सफदरजंग रुग्णालयाच्या नर्सला शेजाऱ्यांकडून मारहाण, कोरोना पसरवत असल्याचा केला आरोप

United States reports nearly 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins

A neighbour shouted at them for spreading #COVID19 in the locality. When female doctors retaliated, they were physically assaulted by neighbours. A case has been registered: Dr Manish,Safdarjung Hospital Resident Doctors Association President https://t.co/oJhphCNsAp

— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020