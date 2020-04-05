Live Corona Update – दिल्लीतील कॅन्सर इन्स्टिट्यूट येथे दोन वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्यांना कोरोनाची लागण

  • हरिद्वार येथे तबलिगी समाजाच्या मर्कजवरून परतलेल्या नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याने होम क्वारंटाईन करण्यात आलं आहे.

  • दिल्लीतील कॅन्सर इन्स्टिट्यूट येथे दोन वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्यांना कोरोनाची लागण

  • राजस्थानमध्ये 6 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, पैकी एक मर्कजहून परतलेला रुग्ण

  • या सीआरपीएफ आरोग्य अधिकाऱ्याच्या संपर्कात आलेल्या 20 जणांना खबरदारीचा उपाय म्हणून विलगीकरण कक्षात ठेवण्यात आले आहेत.

  • सीआरपीएफच्या अधिकृत सूत्रांची माहिती
  • सीआरपीएफच्या मुख्य आरोग्य अधिकाऱ्याखेरीज अन्य कुणालाही कोरोनाची लक्षणे नाहीत.

  • लॉकडाऊनमुळे गंगेच्या प्रदूषण पातळीत 40 ते 50 टक्क्यांनी घट

  • गुजरात येथे 61 वर्षीय महिलेचा कोरोनामुळे मृत्यू

  • पाकिस्तानात आतापर्यंत 41 जणांचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
  • पाकिस्तानात 2818 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण. पैकी 1131 पंजाबचे, 839 सिंधचे, 383 खैबर पख्तुनवाचे, 175 बलोचिस्तान, 193 गिलगिट बाल्टिस्तान तर 75 इस्लामाबाद आणि 12 जण पाकव्याप्त कश्मीरचे.

  • मध्य प्रदेशमध्ये कोरोनाचे आणखी तीन रुग्ण

