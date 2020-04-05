Live Corona Update – दिल्लीतील कॅन्सर इन्स्टिट्यूट येथे दोन वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्यांना कोरोनाची लागण

- हरिद्वार येथे तबलिगी समाजाच्या मर्कजवरून परतलेल्या नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याने होम क्वारंटाईन करण्यात आलं आहे.
-
Haridwar: Villagers of Paniyala, Roorkee block, put under home quarantine by authorities after a Tablighi Jamaat returnee tested positive for COVID19; Police deputed in the village. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiPbZfCBy
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- दिल्लीतील कॅन्सर इन्स्टिट्यूट येथे दोन वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्यांना कोरोनाची लागण
-
Two more nursing staff of Delhi State Cancer Institute have been tested positive for #COVID19. Earlier, four staff including a doctor were found positive at the hospital.
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- राजस्थानमध्ये 6 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, पैकी एक मर्कजहून परतलेला रुग्ण
-
6 new positive cases (including 1 Tablighi Jamaat returnee) of Coronavirus reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 210: Rajasthan Health Department
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- या सीआरपीएफ आरोग्य अधिकाऱ्याच्या संपर्कात आलेल्या 20 जणांना खबरदारीचा उपाय म्हणून विलगीकरण कक्षात ठेवण्यात आले आहेत.
-
As a precaution, DG CRPF has given his samples for COVID-19 testing along with other senior CRPF officials. Almost 20 top CRPF officials are under self/home quarantine: CRPF sources https://t.co/jWqZEc6ya7
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- सीआरपीएफच्या अधिकृत सूत्रांची माहिती
- सीआरपीएफच्या मुख्य आरोग्य अधिकाऱ्याखेरीज अन्य कुणालाही कोरोनाची लक्षणे नाहीत.
-
Except for the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who tested COVID19 positive &is undergoing treatment, none in the chain ahead have shown any symptoms. However, the DG as a precautionary measure has advised all concerned to restrict their movements and strictly work from home: CRPF pic.twitter.com/O8Nxf2Pklz
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- लॉकडाऊनमुळे गंगेच्या प्रदूषण पातळीत 40 ते 50 टक्क्यांनी घट
-
#WATCH Water quality of River Ganga in Kanpur improves as industries are shut due to #Coronaviruslockdown. As per Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering&Technology, IIT-BHU,Varanasi, there has been 40-50% improvement in quality of water in Ganga pic.twitter.com/9uYInk01ji
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020
- गुजरात येथे 61 वर्षीय महिलेचा कोरोनामुळे मृत्यू
-
Gujarat: A 61-year-old woman who had tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away in Surat, today. More details awaited.
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- पाकिस्तानात आतापर्यंत 41 जणांचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
- पाकिस्तानात 2818 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण. पैकी 1131 पंजाबचे, 839 सिंधचे, 383 खैबर पख्तुनवाचे, 175 बलोचिस्तान, 193 गिलगिट बाल्टिस्तान तर 75 इस्लामाबाद आणि 12 जण पाकव्याप्त कश्मीरचे.
-
As of 04 April 2020, Pakistan has 2818 confirmed cases of #COVID19 with 1131 in Punjab, 839 in Sindh, 383 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 in Balochistan, 193 in Gilgit Baltistan, 75 in Islamabad and 12 in PoK. 41 patients have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- मध्य प्रदेशमध्ये कोरोनाचे आणखी तीन रुग्ण
-
MP: 3 patients have tested positive for #coronavirus in Sendhwa of Barwani.Block Medical Officer says,”they are kin of a 90-year-old person who had died after returning from Saudia Arabia.However, his reports are awaited.We’ll collect samples of all ppl they came in contact with” pic.twitter.com/vKraNvC5De
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
Live Corona Update – दिल्लीतील कॅन्सर इन्स्टिट्यूट येथे दोन वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्यांना कोरोनाची लागण
आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या