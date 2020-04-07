Live Corona Update- मुंबईत धारावी येथे कोरोनाचे आणखी दोन रुग्ण सापडले, बालिगा नगर परिसर सील

- 13 अहमदाबादचे, 3 पाटण इथले तर उर्वरित तीन अनुक्रमे भावनगर, आणंद आणि साबरकांठा इथले आहेत.
- गुजरातमध्ये कोरोनाचे 19 नवे रुग्ण
19 new #Coronavirus positive cases detected in Gujarat – 13 from Ahmedabad, 3 from Patan and 1 each from Bhavanagar, Anand and Sabarkantha. Total now of positive cases in the state are 165: Gujarat Health Department
- धारावीत सापडलेल्या एकूण रुग्णांची संख्या 7, एकाचा मृत्यू
- धारावीत सापडलेल्या दुसऱ्या कोरोनाग्रस्ताचे नातलग असल्याची माहिती
- मुंबईत धारावी येथे कोरोनाचे आणखी दोन रुग्ण सापडले, बालिगा नगर परिसर सील
Mumbai: 2 more positive cases found in Dharavi – father & brother of the 2nd positive case here. Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi has been sealed. Contact tracing of the new cases is being done. Total #Coronavirus positive cases in Dharavi now stand at 7 (including 1 death). pic.twitter.com/LP2lVkF0ZH
- बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील देऊळगावराजा, चिखली, बुलढाणा, खामगाव, सिंदखेडराजा आणि शेगाव हे सहा तालुके आता कोरोना संसर्गग्रस्त झाले आहेत.
- त्यामुळे बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील कोरोना पॉझीटीव्ह रुग्णांची संख्या आता 11 वर पोहोचली आहे.
- यामध्ये सिंदखेडराजातील एक व शेगावातील एका रुग्णाचा समावेश आहे.
- कोरोना संसर्गाचा विळखा आता बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यास पडत असून आणखी दोन जणांचे स्वॅब नमुने पॉझिटीव्ह आले आहेत.
- एकूण 114 जण मृत्युमुखी पडले असून त्यातले 5 जण गेल्या 24 तासात दगावले आहेत
- 3981 जणांवर उपचार सुरू असून 325 जण बरे होऊन घरी गेले आहेत
- गेल्या चोवीस तासात 354 कोरोनाग्रस्त वाढले, देशात रुग्णांचा आकडा 4421वर
Increase of 354 #COVID19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s positive cases rise to 4421 (including 3981 active cases, 325 cured/discharged/migrated people and 114 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/OotvtHN18H
- नगर – गेल्या 24 तासात 4 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, त्यातील तीन तबलिगींच्या संपर्कात आल्याने झाली लागण
- 25 पैकी 21 जण तबलिगी समाजाच्या कार्यक्रमाहून परतलेल्यांपैकी आणि त्यांचे नातलग आहेत.
- नगर जिल्ह्यात 25 जण कोरोनाग्रस्त
Maharashtra:As per local administration,Ahmednagar Dist has total 25 COVID19 positive patients.21 out of the 25 patients include Tablighi Jamaat returnees&their close contacts. In last 24hrs,4 people tested positive out of which 3 are close contacts of persons who attended Markaz
- गोव्यात आता पर्यंत कोरोनाचे सात रुग्ण सापडले आहेत.
- गोवा मेडिकल कॉलेजच्या व्हायरॉलॉजी लॅबमध्ये काल 15 नमूने तपासण्यात आले, त्या सर्वांचे अहवाल निगेटिव्ह आले आहेत
15 tests conducted by Goa Medical College Hospital last night, all of them tested negative: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to ANI (file pic)
The total number of #Coronavirus positive cases in the state is 7. pic.twitter.com/QZBGO7tE5d
- कलिना परिसरात एक बाईकस्वार तरुण मणिपुरी तरुणीच्या अंगावर थुंकला
-
Maharashtra: An unidentified bike-borne man spat on a girl from Manipur in Kalina Area of Mumbai yesterday. An FIR has been registered under Sections 270 and 352 IPC against him on the complaint of the girl. Police is looking for the accused with the help of local CCTV footage.
- कोरोनामुळे सर्वत्र दहशतीचं वातावरण असून देशात लॉकडाऊन घोषित करण्यात आला आहे.
