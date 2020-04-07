Live Corona Update- पुण्यात कोरोनामुळे एकाच दिवशी तीन जण मृत्युमुखी

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
191
  • आतापर्यंत 326 जण बरे होऊन घरी परतले आहेत.
  • देशभरात आतापर्यंत 4421 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण, गेल्या 24 तासात रुग्णांची संख्या 354ने वाढली

  • पुण्यातील कोरोनामुळे मृत्यू झालेल्यांची संख्या 8वर
  • पुण्यात कोरोनाने एकाच दिवशी तीन जण मृत्युमुखी

  • मनमोहन सिंग असं उपचार पूर्ण करून बरे झालेल्या या रुग्णाचं नाव आहे.
  • नवी दिल्ली येथे 82 वर्षांच्या कोरोना झालेल्या रुग्णाला डिस्चार्ज

  • 19.06 लाखांचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
  • अवैधरित्या सॅनिटाझर बनववणाऱ्या कंपनीवर वाडा पोलिसांनी टाकला धाड

  • विलगीकरण, जमावबंदी आणि संचारबंदीच्या सरकारी आदेशांचं उल्लंघन केल्याप्रकरणी गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.
  • तबलिगी जमातच्या 150 जणांविरुद्ध मुंबईतील आझाद मैदान पोलीस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल

  • या 23 पैकी सर्वाधिक 10 रुग्ण मुंबईत
  • या 23 पैकी सांगली आणि ठाण्यातून प्रत्येकी एक, पिंपरी चिंचवडचे 4, नगरचे 3, बुलढाणा आणि नागपूरचे प्रत्येकी 2 रुग्ण
  • महाराष्ट्रात 23 नवे कोरोनाग्रस्त, रुग्णांचा आकडा 891वर

  • 13 अहमदाबादचे, 3 पाटण इथले तर उर्वरित तीन अनुक्रमे भावनगर, आणंद आणि साबरकांठा इथले आहेत.
  • गुजरातमध्ये कोरोनाचे 19 नवे रुग्ण

  • धारावीत सापडलेल्या एकूण रुग्णांची संख्या 7, एकाचा मृत्यू
  • धारावीत सापडलेल्या दुसऱ्या कोरोनाग्रस्ताचे नातलग असल्याची माहिती
  • मुंबईत धारावी येथे कोरोनाचे आणखी दोन रुग्ण सापडले, बालिगा नगर परिसर सील

  • बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील देऊळगावराजा, चिखली, बुलढाणा, खामगाव, सिंदखेडराजा आणि शेगाव हे सहा तालुके आता कोरोना संसर्गग्रस्त झाले आहेत.
  • त्यामुळे बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील कोरोना पॉझीटीव्ह रुग्णांची संख्या आता 11 वर पोहोचली आहे.
  • यामध्ये सिंदखेडराजातील एक व शेगावातील एका रुग्णाचा समावेश आहे.
  • कोरोना संसर्गाचा विळखा आता बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यास पडत असून आणखी दोन जणांचे स्वॅब नमुने पॉझिटीव्ह आले आहेत.
  • एकूण 114 जण मृत्युमुखी पडले असून त्यातले 5 जण गेल्या 24 तासात दगावले आहेत
  • 3981 जणांवर उपचार सुरू असून 325 जण बरे होऊन घरी गेले आहेत
  • गेल्या चोवीस तासात 354 कोरोनाग्रस्त वाढले, देशात रुग्णांचा आकडा 4421वर

  • नगर – गेल्या 24 तासात 4 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले, त्यातील तीन तबलिगींच्या संपर्कात आल्याने झाली लागण
  • 25 पैकी 21 जण तबलिगी समाजाच्या कार्यक्रमाहून परतलेल्यांपैकी आणि त्यांचे नातलग आहेत.
  • नगर जिल्ह्यात 25 जण कोरोनाग्रस्त

  • गोव्यात आता पर्यंत कोरोनाचे सात रुग्ण सापडले आहेत.
  • गोवा मेडिकल कॉलेजच्या व्हायरॉलॉजी लॅबमध्ये काल 15 नमूने तपासण्यात आले,  त्या सर्वांचे अहवाल निगेटिव्ह आले आहेत

  • कलिना परिसरात एक बाईकस्वार तरुण मणिपुरी तरुणीच्या अंगावर थुंकला

  • कोरोनामुळे सर्वत्र दहशतीचं वातावरण असून देशात लॉकडाऊन घोषित करण्यात आला आहे.
आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या