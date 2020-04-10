Live Corona Update- महाराष्ट्रात 16 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1380वर

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
226
  • महाराष्ट्रात 16 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1380वर

  • दिल्लीतील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 720वर, त्यापैकी 22 जण अतिदक्षता विभागात तर 7 जण व्हेंटिलेटवर

  • त्यांना राजीव गांधी स्पोर्ट्स् कॉम्प्लेक्समध्ये क्वारंटाईन करण्यात आलं आहे.
  • धारावी भागात सापडलेल्या पाच नवीन रुग्णांपैकी 2 जण हे दिल्ली येथील मरकजहून परतले असल्याची माहिती

  • धारावी भागात कोरोनाचे पाच नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त  सापडले, धारावीतील रुग्णसंख्या 22वर

  • दादर येथील रुग्णांची संख्या 6वर
  • यातील दोन रुग्ण शुश्रुषा रुग्णालयातील परिचारिका तर अन्य एक केळकर मार्ग येथील रहिवासी
  • मुंबईतील दादर परिसरात कोरोनाचे तीन रुग्ण सापडले

  • तर 199 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.
  • यांपैकी 5709 रुग्णांवर उपचार सुरू असून 504 जण बरे होऊन परतले आहेत.
  • देशातल्या कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 6412, गेल्या 12 तासांत 547 रुग्णांची वाढ

  • महाराष्ट्रातील पाच कारागृहांमध्ये संपूर्ण लॉकडाऊनचे राज्याच्या गृह मंत्रालयाचे आदेश

  • हरयाणातील अंबाला येथे स्थानिकांनी सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांना हार घालून आणि त्यांच्या कामासाठी टाळ्यांचा कडकडाट करून त्यांच्याप्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त केली आहे.

  • चर्चमधील माससाठी होणारी गर्दी टाळण्यासाठी हा निर्णय घेतल्याची माहिती मिळत आहे.
  • मुंबईतील माहीम परिसरातले सेंट मायकल चर्च गुड फ्रायडे असूनही बंद ठेवण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे.

  • अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासांत कोरोनाने 1783 बळी घेतले आहेत.

  • दिल्ली येथील जामा मशीद परिसरात ड्रोनद्वारे पहारा ठेवला जात आहे.

  • अनेक देश याच्या विळख्यात आले असून जगभरात बळी जाणाऱ्यांची संख्या 95 हजारांवर पोहोचली आहे.
  • संपूर्ण जगभर कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातलं आहे.
आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या