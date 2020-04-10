Live Corona Update- महाराष्ट्रात 16 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1380वर

- महाराष्ट्रात 16 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1380वर
Maharashtra: 16 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380.
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- दिल्लीतील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 720वर, त्यापैकी 22 जण अतिदक्षता विभागात तर 7 जण व्हेंटिलेटवर
Total 720 people have tested positive for #COVID19 in Delhi till now, of which 22 of them are in ICU and 7 on ventilator: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/MsmEAR66PR
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- त्यांना राजीव गांधी स्पोर्ट्स् कॉम्प्लेक्समध्ये क्वारंटाईन करण्यात आलं आहे.
- धारावी भागात सापडलेल्या पाच नवीन रुग्णांपैकी 2 जण हे दिल्ली येथील मरकजहून परतले असल्याची माहिती
2 of the 5 new #COVID19 positive cases in Dharavi had returned from #NizamuddinMarkaz event in Delhi. They were already under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and have now been shifted to a hospital: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra https://t.co/Ag8AioMovq
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- धारावी भागात कोरोनाचे पाच नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले, धारावीतील रुग्णसंख्या 22वर
5 more #COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi, Mumbai taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the area to 22: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MTgmMcxtRk
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- दादर येथील रुग्णांची संख्या 6वर
- यातील दोन रुग्ण शुश्रुषा रुग्णालयातील परिचारिका तर अन्य एक केळकर मार्ग येथील रहिवासी
- मुंबईतील दादर परिसरात कोरोनाचे तीन रुग्ण सापडले
Maharashtra: 3 new #COVID19 cases have been reported from Mumbai’s Dadar area today; 2 nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and 1 man from Kelkar Road. The total number of cases in Dadar stands at 6 now.
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- तर 199 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.
- यांपैकी 5709 रुग्णांवर उपचार सुरू असून 504 जण बरे होऊन परतले आहेत.
- देशातल्या कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 6412, गेल्या 12 तासांत 547 रुग्णांची वाढ
Increase of 547 new COVID19 cases 30 deaths in last 12 hours; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412 (including 5709 active cases, 504 cured/discharged/migrated and 199 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/N9fLxsqy4a
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- महाराष्ट्रातील पाच कारागृहांमध्ये संपूर्ण लॉकडाऊनचे राज्याच्या गृह मंत्रालयाचे आदेश
-
Maharashtra Home Department has issued orders for a complete lockdown of 5 prisons in Mumbai & Pune region – Mumbai Central Prison, Thane Prison, Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison & Kalyan Prison, till further orders. #COVID19
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- हरयाणातील अंबाला येथे स्थानिकांनी सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांना हार घालून आणि त्यांच्या कामासाठी टाळ्यांचा कडकडाट करून त्यांच्याप्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त केली आहे.
-
#WATCH Haryana: Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/7Ie5xTQc7P
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- चर्चमधील माससाठी होणारी गर्दी टाळण्यासाठी हा निर्णय घेतल्याची माहिती मिळत आहे.
- मुंबईतील माहीम परिसरातले सेंट मायकल चर्च गुड फ्रायडे असूनही बंद ठेवण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे.
-
Mumbai: St. Michael’s Church in Mahim remains closed on #GoodFriday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of Coronavirus. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YoNJRnvyqb
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासांत कोरोनाने 1783 बळी घेतले आहेत.
-
United States records 1,783 #Coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- दिल्ली येथील जामा मशीद परिसरात ड्रोनद्वारे पहारा ठेवला जात आहे.
-
#WATCH: Delhi Police using drone cameras to monitor the situation in Jama Masjid area, amid lockdown due to #COVID19. (Source: Delhi Police) (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/iBRoNQu52A
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
- अनेक देश याच्या विळख्यात आले असून जगभरात बळी जाणाऱ्यांची संख्या 95 हजारांवर पोहोचली आहे.
- संपूर्ण जगभर कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातलं आहे.
