Live Corona Update- गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाचे 1035 नवीन रुग्ण, देशभरात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 7447वर

- यापैकी 6565 रुग्ण, 643 जण बरे होऊन परतले तर 239 जणांचा मृत्यू
- गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाचे 1035 नवीन रुग्ण, देशभरात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 7447वर
40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/14T518RPgR
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
- आग्र्यात तीन नवीन रुग्ण सापडले. कोरोनाबाधितांचा आकडा 92वर
3 more #COVID19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CEYQ0vSfkW
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2020
- एकाचा मृत्यू आणि एक जण बरा होऊन घरी
- संभाजीनगरात अजून दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले, जिल्ह्याचा आकडा 20 वर
2 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad; the total number of cases in the district stands at 20 including one death and one cured: Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, Civil Surgeon
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
- एकाच दिवशी इतकी मोठी मनुष्यहानी झालेला अमेरिका हा जगातला पहिला देश
- अमेरिकेत एकाच दिवशी दोन हजारांहून अधिक बळी
United States becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths in one day; with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
- कोरोनामुळे आतापर्यंत संपूर्ण जगात एक लाखाहून अधिक बळी गेले आहेत
- जगभरात कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातलं आहे.
