Live Corona Update- गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाचे 1035 नवीन रुग्ण, देशभरात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 7447वर

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
447
  • यापैकी 6565 रुग्ण, 643 जण बरे होऊन परतले तर 239 जणांचा मृत्यू
  • गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाचे 1035 नवीन रुग्ण, देशभरात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 7447वर

  • आग्र्यात तीन नवीन रुग्ण सापडले. कोरोनाबाधितांचा आकडा 92वर

  • एकाचा मृत्यू आणि एक जण बरा होऊन घरी
  • संभाजीनगरात अजून दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले, जिल्ह्याचा आकडा 20 वर

  • एकाच दिवशी इतकी मोठी मनुष्यहानी झालेला अमेरिका हा जगातला पहिला देश
  • अमेरिकेत एकाच दिवशी दोन हजारांहून अधिक बळी

  • कोरोनामुळे आतापर्यंत संपूर्ण जगात एक लाखाहून अधिक बळी गेले आहेत
  • जगभरात कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातलं आहे.
आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या