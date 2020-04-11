Live Corona Update- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांसमवेत व्हिडीओ कॉन्फरन्स

- संचार बंदीचे उल्लंघन तोडणाऱ्या 183 वाहनावर पूर्णा पोलिसांची कारवाई
- कर्नाटकातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 214 वर
#COVID19 cases rise to 214 in Karnataka, with seven more people testing positive between 5 PM yesterday & 12 PM today. Out of the total cases, six people have died while 37 others were cured/discharged: State Health Department
Maharashtra: A BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Ajay Bahira was arrested and later released on bail on charges of violating the lockdown & celebrating his birthday with his friends. He was booked along with 11 others by Navi Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/1v4J67y07a
- जालना जिल्ह्यात ‘सारी’ या कोरोना सारखीच लक्षने असलेल्या आजाराने पाय रोवने सुरु केले आहे. सारीचे तीन रुग्ण जिल्हा रुग्णालयात दाखल
- दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविद केजरीवाल व पंजाबचे मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंग यांनी लॉकडाऊन 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत वाढविण्याचा सल्ला दिला
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the video-conferencing of PM Modi with the Chief Ministers, suggested to PM that the lockdown should be extended till April 30 all over India. #Coronavirus (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cF4hCzhIDV
- हरयाणातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 163 वर
- महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1666 वर, गेल्या काही तासात वाढले 92 रुग्ण
92 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,666: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/LJMrIxjw1F
- माजी सरन्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई यांच्या आईने पंतप्रधान सहाय्यता निधीला 1 लाख रुपयांची मदत दिली
असम: भारत के पूर्व मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की मां शांति गोगोई ने PM-CARES फंड में 1 लाख रुपये का दान दिया। उन्होंने कल डिब्रूगढ़ के उपायुक्त पल्लव गोपाल झा को चेक सौंपा था। #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0JIDdlMUoj
- बैठकीमध्ये लॉकडाऊनचा कालावधी वाढवण्याबाबतही चर्चा होण्याची शक्यता
- सोबत गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख, आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे, पर्यावरण मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे उपस्थित
@PMOIndia पंतप्रधानांची सर्व राज्याच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांसोबत व्हिडीओ कॉन्फरन्सिंगद्वारे बैठकीला सुरुवात. https://t.co/kJWWrVWvGK pic.twitter.com/OGhrIZGJr6
- वर्षा निवासस्थानाहून मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे सहभागी
- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांसमवेत व्हिडीओ कॉन्फरन्स
- त्यासाठी कोरोना संसर्गाचे उच्चाटन होईपर्यंत व्यसनमुक्ती उपचार केंद्रातील व यापुढील काळात येणार्या रूग्णांची व्यवस्था स्वतंत्र इमारतीत करण्यात आल्याची माहिती केंद्राचे संचालक डॉ. संदीप तांबारे यांनी दिली.
- येडाई व्यसनमुक्ती उपचार व पुनवर्सन केंद्रात उपचार घेण्यासाठी येणार्यांची गैरसोय होणार नाही याची दक्षता घेतली जात आहे.
- व्यसनमुक्ती केंद्रातील रूग्णांची स्वतंत्र इमारतीत व्यवस्था
- 124 जण कोरोनाबाधित, 282 तपासणी अहवाल अद्यापही प्रलंबित
- गेल्या 24 तासात 1593 तपासण्या झाल्या. पैकी 1187 निगेटिव्ह
- गुजरातमध्ये 54 नवीन रुग्ण, राज्यातल्या कोरोनाबाधितांची एकूण संख्या 432
54 new #COVID19 cases in Gujarat. Total of 432 positive cases in the state. In last 24 hrs 1593 tests conducted, out of which 1187 cases are negative & 124 are positive, 282 are pending. Ahmedabad & Vadodara are most infected with 228 & 77 cases respectively: Health Dept Gujarat
- या 30 ठिकाणांवरील माणसांचा वावर निषिद्ध घोषित करण्यात आला आहे.
- दिल्ली येथी चांदनी महल परिसर सील. येथील 30 ठिकाणे प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र (कटेन्मेंट झोन) म्हणून जाहीर
Delhi: Chandni Mahal area wears a deserted look, security forces deployed in the area. Chandni Mahal is one of the 30 areas in the national capital which has been declared containment zone. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MEOFHo07Dk
- यापैकी 6565 रुग्ण, 643 जण बरे होऊन परतले तर 239 जणांचा मृत्यू
- गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाचे 1035 नवीन रुग्ण, देशभरात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 7447वर
40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/14T518RPgR
- आग्र्यात तीन नवीन रुग्ण सापडले. कोरोनाबाधितांचा आकडा 92वर
3 more #COVID19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CEYQ0vSfkW
- एकाचा मृत्यू आणि एक जण बरा होऊन घरी
- संभाजीनगरात अजून दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले, जिल्ह्याचा आकडा 20 वर
-
2 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad; the total number of cases in the district stands at 20 including one death and one cured: Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, Civil Surgeon
- एकाच दिवशी इतकी मोठी मनुष्यहानी झालेला अमेरिका हा जगातला पहिला देश
- अमेरिकेत एकाच दिवशी दोन हजारांहून अधिक बळी
United States becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 #Coronavirus deaths in one day; with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency
- कोरोनामुळे आतापर्यंत संपूर्ण जगात एक लाखाहून अधिक बळी गेले आहेत
- जगभरात कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातलं आहे.