Live Corona Update- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांसमवेत व्हिडीओ कॉन्फरन्स

  • संचार बंदीचे उल्लंघन तोडणाऱ्या 183 वाहनावर पूर्णा पोलिसांची कारवाई
  • कर्नाटकातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 214 वर

  • जालना जिल्ह्यात ‘सारी’ या कोरोना सारखीच लक्षने असलेल्या आजाराने पाय रोवने सुरु केले आहे. सारीचे तीन रुग्ण जिल्हा रुग्णालयात दाखल
  • दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविद केजरीवाल व पंजाबचे मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंग यांनी लॉकडाऊन 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत वाढविण्याचा सल्ला दिला

  • हरयाणातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 163 वर
  • महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1666 वर, गेल्या काही तासात वाढले 92 रुग्ण

  • माजी सरन्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई यांच्या आईने पंतप्रधान सहाय्यता निधीला 1 लाख रुपयांची मदत दिली

  • बैठकीमध्ये लॉकडाऊनचा कालावधी वाढवण्याबाबतही चर्चा होण्याची शक्यता
  • सोबत गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख, आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे, पर्यावरण मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे उपस्थित

  • वर्षा निवासस्थानाहून मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे सहभागी
  • पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांसमवेत व्हिडीओ कॉन्फरन्स
  • त्यासाठी कोरोना संसर्गाचे उच्चाटन होईपर्यंत व्यसनमुक्ती उपचार केंद्रातील व यापुढील काळात येणार्‍या रूग्णांची व्यवस्था स्वतंत्र इमारतीत करण्यात आल्याची माहिती केंद्राचे संचालक डॉ. संदीप तांबारे यांनी दिली.
  • येडाई व्यसनमुक्ती उपचार व पुनवर्सन केंद्रात उपचार घेण्यासाठी येणार्‍यांची गैरसोय होणार नाही याची दक्षता घेतली जात आहे.
  • व्यसनमुक्ती केंद्रातील रूग्णांची स्वतंत्र इमारतीत व्यवस्था
  • 124 जण कोरोनाबाधित, 282 तपासणी अहवाल अद्यापही प्रलंबित
  • गेल्या 24 तासात 1593 तपासण्या झाल्या. पैकी 1187 निगेटिव्ह
  • गुजरातमध्ये 54 नवीन रुग्ण, राज्यातल्या कोरोनाबाधितांची एकूण संख्या 432

  • या 30 ठिकाणांवरील माणसांचा वावर निषिद्ध घोषित करण्यात आला आहे.
  • दिल्ली येथी चांदनी महल परिसर सील. येथील 30 ठिकाणे प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र (कटेन्मेंट झोन) म्हणून जाहीर

  • यापैकी 6565 रुग्ण, 643 जण बरे होऊन परतले तर 239 जणांचा मृत्यू
  • गेल्या 24 तासात कोरोनाचे 1035 नवीन रुग्ण, देशभरात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 7447वर

  • आग्र्यात तीन नवीन रुग्ण सापडले. कोरोनाबाधितांचा आकडा 92वर

  • एकाचा मृत्यू आणि एक जण बरा होऊन घरी
  • संभाजीनगरात अजून दोन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले, जिल्ह्याचा आकडा 20 वर

  • एकाच दिवशी इतकी मोठी मनुष्यहानी झालेला अमेरिका हा जगातला पहिला देश
  • अमेरिकेत एकाच दिवशी दोन हजारांहून अधिक बळी

  • कोरोनामुळे आतापर्यंत संपूर्ण जगात एक लाखाहून अधिक बळी गेले आहेत
  • जगभरात कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातलं आहे.
