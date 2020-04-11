Live Corona Update- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांसमवेत व्हिडीओ कॉन्फरन्स

संचार बंदीचे उल्लंघन तोडणाऱ्या 183 वाहनावर पूर्णा पोलिसांची कारवाई

कर्नाटकातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 214 वर

#COVID19 cases rise to 214 in Karnataka, with seven more people testing positive between 5 PM yesterday & 12 PM today. Out of the total cases, six people have died while 37 others were cured/discharged: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Maharashtra: A BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Ajay Bahira was arrested and later released on bail on charges of violating the lockdown & celebrating his birthday with his friends. He was booked along with 11 others by Navi Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/1v4J67y07a — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

जालना जिल्ह्यात ‘सारी’ या कोरोना सारखीच लक्षने असलेल्या आजाराने पाय रोवने सुरु केले आहे. सारीचे तीन रुग्ण जिल्हा रुग्णालयात दाखल

दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविद केजरीवाल व पंजाबचे मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंग यांनी लॉकडाऊन 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत वाढविण्याचा सल्ला दिला

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the video-conferencing of PM Modi with the Chief Ministers, suggested to PM that the lockdown should be extended till April 30 all over India. #Coronavirus (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cF4hCzhIDV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

हरयाणातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 163 वर

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1666 वर, गेल्या काही तासात वाढले 92 रुग्ण

92 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,666: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/LJMrIxjw1F — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

माजी सरन्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई यांच्या आईने पंतप्रधान सहाय्यता निधीला 1 लाख रुपयांची मदत दिली

बैठकीमध्ये लॉकडाऊनचा कालावधी वाढवण्याबाबतही चर्चा होण्याची शक्यता

सोबत गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख, आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे, पर्यावरण मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे उपस्थित