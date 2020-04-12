Live corona update – महाराष्ट्रात 134 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्यातील रुग्णांची संख्या 1895वर

  • नागपूरमध्ये 14 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण, नागपूर मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती

  • धारावी परिसरात अग्निशमन दलाकडून आधुनिक यंत्राद्वारे औषध फवारणी

  • दोन्ही रुग्णांना कोरोनाशिवाय इतर आजारही जडलेले होते, अशी माहिती
  • संगमवाडी परिसरातील 58 वर्षीय आणि सोमवार पेठेतील 56 वर्षीय महिलेचा यात समावेश आहे.
  • पुणे शहरातील दोन कोरोनाबाधित महिलांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.
  • तर रायगड, अमरावती, भिवंडी, पिंपरी चिंचवड इथून प्रत्येकी एक रुग्ण सापडला
  • उर्वरित रुग्णांपैकी नवी मुंबई, ठाणे, वसई-विरार इथून प्रत्येकी दोन
  • यापैकी 113 मुंबईतील, मीरा-भाईंदर इथून 7 तर 4 जण पुण्याचे आहेत.
  • महाराष्ट्रात अजून 134 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले असून राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1895 झाली आहे.

  • केरळ येथे ईस्टर संडेनिमित्त झालेल्या प्रार्थनांना लाईव्ह स्ट्रीमिंगद्वारे आपापल्या घरातूनच ख्रिस्ती बांधवांनी हजेरी लावली

  • गुजरातमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 493 वर

  • धारावीत आणखी 15 कोरोनाग्रस्त आढळले, रुग्णांचा आकडा 43 वर

  • नेपाळमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 12 वर, यात तीन हिंदुस्थानी नागरिकांचा समावेश

  • पाटणा शहरातील 72 वर्षीय कोरोनाग्रस्त महिला रुग्णालयातून पळाली

  • हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 8356 वर, एका दिवसात वाढले 909 रुग्ण

34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3S1UvXQ1Hc

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

  • कोरोनामुळे इंडिगो एअरलाईन्सच्या कर्मचाऱ्याचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू

  • अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात 1920 जणांचा मृत्यू, मृतांचा आकडा 20 हजाराच्या पार

