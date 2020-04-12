Live corona update – महाराष्ट्रात 134 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्यातील रुग्णांची संख्या 1895वर

नागपूरमध्ये 14 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण, नागपूर मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती

14 people have tested positive for #COVID19 in Nagpur today: Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur #Maharashtra (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2z2oFj8Mw5 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

धारावी परिसरात अग्निशमन दलाकडून आधुनिक यंत्राद्वारे औषध फवारणी

Maharashtra: Fire brigade is using advanced level areal mist blowing machine ‘Protector 600’ at Dharavi slum in Mumbai to disinfect the locality amid #COVID19 outbreak. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far. pic.twitter.com/qRKXD5vaL0 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

दोन्ही रुग्णांना कोरोनाशिवाय इतर आजारही जडलेले होते, अशी माहिती

संगमवाडी परिसरातील 58 वर्षीय आणि सोमवार पेठेतील 56 वर्षीय महिलेचा यात समावेश आहे.

पुणे शहरातील दोन कोरोनाबाधित महिलांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.

तर रायगड, अमरावती, भिवंडी, पिंपरी चिंचवड इथून प्रत्येकी एक रुग्ण सापडला

उर्वरित रुग्णांपैकी नवी मुंबई, ठाणे, वसई-विरार इथून प्रत्येकी दोन

यापैकी 113 मुंबईतील, मीरा-भाईंदर इथून 7 तर 4 जण पुण्याचे आहेत.

महाराष्ट्रात अजून 134 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले असून राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1895 झाली आहे.

134 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today – Mumbai 113, Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad 1 each, Pune 4, Mira Bhayandar 7 and Navi Mumbai, Thane & Vasai Virar 2 each. The total positive cases in the state rise to 1895: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/Awb7GJ3RsK — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

केरळ येथे ईस्टर संडेनिमित्त झालेल्या प्रार्थनांना लाईव्ह स्ट्रीमिंगद्वारे आपापल्या घरातूनच ख्रिस्ती बांधवांनी हजेरी लावली

Kerala: Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

of Syro-Malabar Church, led #Easter prayers at Major Archbishop’s House Chapel in Kochi today. Mass gatherings suspended at Church in view of #COVDI19. Prayers were live-streamed live on Facebook & YouTube. pic.twitter.com/EHmXL5ll38 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

गुजरातमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 493 वर

25 new COVID-19 cases in Guj; state tally jumps to 493: Govt official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2020

धारावीत आणखी 15 कोरोनाग्रस्त आढळले, रुग्णांचा आकडा 43 वर

Maharashtra: 15 new #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far. — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

नेपाळमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 12 वर, यात तीन हिंदुस्थानी नागरिकांचा समावेश

3 Indian nationals, who were placed under quarantine in Birgunj of Nepal’s Parsa district, have tested positive for #COVID19. Total number of positive cases in Nepal rises to 12: Nepal Health Ministry official pic.twitter.com/GqLtnw1JVF — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

पाटणा शहरातील 72 वर्षीय कोरोनाग्रस्त महिला रुग्णालयातून पळाली

A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with #Coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). PMCH admn has given written info to Police & investigation has begun. Test results of the woman, a resident of Siwan, is awaited: PMCH official #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 8356 वर, एका दिवसात वाढले 909 रुग्ण

34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3S1UvXQ1Hc

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

कोरोनामुळे इंडिगो एअरलाईन्सच्या कर्मचाऱ्याचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू

We are extremely sorry and saddened by the demise of one of our employees in Chennai due to infection of #COVID19. We are providing all support to the family and stand with them at this hour of deep grief: IndiGo Statement pic.twitter.com/dLTIwjAQgd — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात 1920 जणांचा मृत्यू, मृतांचा आकडा 20 हजाराच्या पार

United States records 1,920 deaths related to the #Coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020