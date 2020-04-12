Live corona update – महाराष्ट्रात 134 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त, राज्यातील रुग्णांची संख्या 1895वर

- नागपूरमध्ये 14 जणांना कोरोनाची लागण, नागपूर मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
14 people have tested positive for #COVID19 in Nagpur today: Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur #Maharashtra (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2z2oFj8Mw5
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- धारावी परिसरात अग्निशमन दलाकडून आधुनिक यंत्राद्वारे औषध फवारणी
Maharashtra: Fire brigade is using advanced level areal mist blowing machine ‘Protector 600’ at Dharavi slum in Mumbai to disinfect the locality amid #COVID19 outbreak. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far. pic.twitter.com/qRKXD5vaL0
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- दोन्ही रुग्णांना कोरोनाशिवाय इतर आजारही जडलेले होते, अशी माहिती
- संगमवाडी परिसरातील 58 वर्षीय आणि सोमवार पेठेतील 56 वर्षीय महिलेचा यात समावेश आहे.
- पुणे शहरातील दोन कोरोनाबाधित महिलांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.
- तर रायगड, अमरावती, भिवंडी, पिंपरी चिंचवड इथून प्रत्येकी एक रुग्ण सापडला
- उर्वरित रुग्णांपैकी नवी मुंबई, ठाणे, वसई-विरार इथून प्रत्येकी दोन
- यापैकी 113 मुंबईतील, मीरा-भाईंदर इथून 7 तर 4 जण पुण्याचे आहेत.
- महाराष्ट्रात अजून 134 नवीन कोरोनाग्रस्त सापडले असून राज्याची रुग्णसंख्या 1895 झाली आहे.
134 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today – Mumbai 113, Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad 1 each, Pune 4, Mira Bhayandar 7 and Navi Mumbai, Thane & Vasai Virar 2 each. The total positive cases in the state rise to 1895: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/Awb7GJ3RsK
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- केरळ येथे ईस्टर संडेनिमित्त झालेल्या प्रार्थनांना लाईव्ह स्ट्रीमिंगद्वारे आपापल्या घरातूनच ख्रिस्ती बांधवांनी हजेरी लावली
Kerala: Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese
of Syro-Malabar Church, led #Easter prayers at Major Archbishop’s House Chapel in Kochi today. Mass gatherings suspended at Church in view of #COVDI19. Prayers were live-streamed live on Facebook & YouTube. pic.twitter.com/EHmXL5ll38
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- गुजरातमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 493 वर
25 new COVID-19 cases in Guj; state tally jumps to 493: Govt official
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2020
- धारावीत आणखी 15 कोरोनाग्रस्त आढळले, रुग्णांचा आकडा 43 वर
Maharashtra: 15 new #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far.
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- नेपाळमधील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 12 वर, यात तीन हिंदुस्थानी नागरिकांचा समावेश
3 Indian nationals, who were placed under quarantine in Birgunj of Nepal’s Parsa district, have tested positive for #COVID19. Total number of positive cases in Nepal rises to 12: Nepal Health Ministry official pic.twitter.com/GqLtnw1JVF
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- पाटणा शहरातील 72 वर्षीय कोरोनाग्रस्त महिला रुग्णालयातून पळाली
A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with #Coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). PMCH admn has given written info to Police & investigation has begun. Test results of the woman, a resident of Siwan, is awaited: PMCH official #Bihar
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- हिंदुस्थानातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 8356 वर, एका दिवसात वाढले 909 रुग्ण
34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India’s total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3S1UvXQ1Hc
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
- कोरोनामुळे इंडिगो एअरलाईन्सच्या कर्मचाऱ्याचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
We are extremely sorry and saddened by the demise of one of our employees in Chennai due to infection of #COVID19. We are providing all support to the family and stand with them at this hour of deep grief: IndiGo Statement pic.twitter.com/dLTIwjAQgd
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
- अमेरिकेत गेल्या 24 तासात 1920 जणांचा मृत्यू, मृतांचा आकडा 20 हजाराच्या पार
United States records 1,920 deaths related to the #Coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
