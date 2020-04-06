Live Corona Update- अमेरिकेत कोरोनामुळे 24 तासांत 1200 जण दगावले

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
194
प्रातिनिधीक फोटो
  • प्रयागराज येथे विलगीकरण कक्षात उपचार सुरू
  • मरकज येथे उपस्थित असलेल्या तबलिगी जमातच्या इंडोनेशियन नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण

  • मंत्रालयातील कर्मचारी, अधिकारी आणि कामानिमित्त येणाऱ्यांसाठी पुढील काही महिने मास्क घालून येणं बंधनकारक

  • गेल्या 24 तासात अमेरिकेत 1200 मृत्यू

  • कोरोनाने देशासह जगभरात हाहाकार माजवला आहे.
आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या