Live Corona Update- अमेरिकेत कोरोनामुळे 24 तासांत 1200 जण दगावले

- प्रयागराज येथे विलगीकरण कक्षात उपचार सुरू
- मरकज येथे उपस्थित असलेल्या तबलिगी जमातच्या इंडोनेशियन नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण
An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in #NizamuddinMarkaz, Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district: Prayagraj District Administration pic.twitter.com/Keq8nONY44
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2020
- मंत्रालयातील कर्मचारी, अधिकारी आणि कामानिमित्त येणाऱ्यांसाठी पुढील काही महिने मास्क घालून येणं बंधनकारक
Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of #Coronavirus: Maharashtra government
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- गेल्या 24 तासात अमेरिकेत 1200 मृत्यू
United States #Coronavirus deaths top 1,200 in last 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- कोरोनाने देशासह जगभरात हाहाकार माजवला आहे.
