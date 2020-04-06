Live Corona Update- देशात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 4097, गेल्या 12 तासांत 490 रुग्ण वाढले

  • 292 जणांना मिळाला डिस्जार्ज तर 109 जणांचा मृत्यू
  • देशात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 4097, गेल्या 12 तासांत 490 रुग्ण वाढले

  • गायिका कनिका कपूरची कोरोना चाचणी निगेटिव्ह, रुग्णालयातून मिळाला डिस्चार्ज

  • भोपाळमध्ये कोरोनाचा पहिला बळी, 62 वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू

  • प्रयागराज येथे विलगीकरण कक्षात उपचार सुरू
  • मरकज येथे उपस्थित असलेल्या तबलिगी जमातच्या इंडोनेशियन नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण

  • मंत्रालयातील कर्मचारी, अधिकारी आणि कामानिमित्त येणाऱ्यांसाठी पुढील काही महिने मास्क घालून येणं बंधनकारक

  • गेल्या 24 तासात अमेरिकेत 1200 मृत्यू

  • कोरोनाने देशासह जगभरात हाहाकार माजवला आहे.
