Live Corona Update- महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 781वर, 33 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले

- उत्तराखंड येथील अलमोरा येथे तबलिगी समाजाच्या कार्यक्रमात सहभागी झालेल्या एका व्यक्तिला कोरोनाची लागण
-
A resident of Almora who had recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at #NizamuddinMarkaz in Delhi has tested positive for #COVID19. Total positive corona virus cases in Uttarakhand at 27: Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health)
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- पुण्यात 19, मुंबईत 11, सातारा, नगर आणि वसईत प्रत्येकी एक रुग्ण
- महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 781वर, 33 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले
- 292 जणांना मिळाला डिस्जार्ज तर 109 जणांचा मृत्यू
- देशात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 4097, गेल्या 12 तासांत 490 रुग्ण वाढले
-
Increase of 490 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours, India’s positive cases cross 4000 mark – at 4067 (including 3666 active cases, 292 cured/discharged/migrated people and 109 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/d5xHg53Y3M
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- गायिका कनिका कपूरची कोरोना चाचणी निगेटिव्ह, रुग्णालयातून मिळाला डिस्चार्ज
-
Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LpWEuHyLls
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2020
- भोपाळमध्ये कोरोनाचा पहिला बळी, 62 वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू
-
The first death in Bhopal due to #Coronavirus reported after a 62-year-old person died last night: Bhopal Health officials #MadhyaPradesh
A total of 15 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- प्रयागराज येथे विलगीकरण कक्षात उपचार सुरू
- मरकज येथे उपस्थित असलेल्या तबलिगी जमातच्या इंडोनेशियन नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण
-
An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in #NizamuddinMarkaz, Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district: Prayagraj District Administration pic.twitter.com/Keq8nONY44
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2020
- मंत्रालयातील कर्मचारी, अधिकारी आणि कामानिमित्त येणाऱ्यांसाठी पुढील काही महिने मास्क घालून येणं बंधनकारक
-
Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of #Coronavirus: Maharashtra government
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- गेल्या 24 तासात अमेरिकेत 1200 मृत्यू
-
United States #Coronavirus deaths top 1,200 in last 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
- कोरोनाने देशासह जगभरात हाहाकार माजवला आहे.
Live Corona Update- महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 781वर, 33 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले
आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या