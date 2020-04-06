Live Corona Update- महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 781वर, 33 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले

सामना ऑनलाईन
  • उत्तराखंड येथील अलमोरा येथे तबलिगी समाजाच्या कार्यक्रमात सहभागी झालेल्या एका व्यक्तिला कोरोनाची लागण

  • पुण्यात 19, मुंबईत 11, सातारा, नगर आणि वसईत प्रत्येकी एक रुग्ण
  • महाराष्ट्रात कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 781वर, 33 नवीन रुग्ण सापडले
  • 292 जणांना मिळाला डिस्जार्ज तर 109 जणांचा मृत्यू
  • देशात कोरोनाग्रस्तांची संख्या 4097, गेल्या 12 तासांत 490 रुग्ण वाढले

  • गायिका कनिका कपूरची कोरोना चाचणी निगेटिव्ह, रुग्णालयातून मिळाला डिस्चार्ज

  • भोपाळमध्ये कोरोनाचा पहिला बळी, 62 वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू

  • प्रयागराज येथे विलगीकरण कक्षात उपचार सुरू
  • मरकज येथे उपस्थित असलेल्या तबलिगी जमातच्या इंडोनेशियन नागरिकांना कोरोनाची लागण

  • मंत्रालयातील कर्मचारी, अधिकारी आणि कामानिमित्त येणाऱ्यांसाठी पुढील काही महिने मास्क घालून येणं बंधनकारक

  • गेल्या 24 तासात अमेरिकेत 1200 मृत्यू

  • कोरोनाने देशासह जगभरात हाहाकार माजवला आहे.
