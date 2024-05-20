Lok sabha election 2024 voting update : मुंबईच्या मतदान केंद्रावर सेलिब्रिटींची रांग; अक्षय, जान्हवी, राजकुमारनं केलं मतदान

लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या पाचव्या आणि शेवटच्या टप्प्यासाठी आज मुंबईतील 6 जागांसह राज्यात एकूण 13 जागांवर आणि देशभरात 49 जागांवर मतदान होणार आहे.

अभिनेत्री सान्या मल्होत्रा हिने केले मतदान

#WATCH | Actor Sanya Malhotra shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ajbM69mtqJ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

रिझर्व्ह बँक ऑफ इंडियाचे गव्हर्नर शक्तिकांत दास यांनी मुंबईत मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला. हा अभिमानाचा क्षण असून प्रत्येकाने मतदानाचा हक्क बजवावा असे आवाहन त्यांनी केले.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, “It’s a very proud moment for every Indian. It’s a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people. The process of voting today was very smooth and I would like to congratulate the… pic.twitter.com/JGUifocSvP — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

अभिनेता राजकुमार राव याने बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

अभिनेता राजकुमार राव याने बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

अभिनेत्री पायल रोहतगी आणि कुस्तीपटू संग्राम सिंह यांनी वर्सोवा येथे बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Wrestler Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi cast their votes at Children Welfare Centre, Versova in Mumbai. “I have voted. The country will change when we will vote. The biggest right to right to vote. I appeal to people to vote. The biggest… pic.twitter.com/5VXJsyzaka — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2024

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री शुभा खोटे यांनी जुहूतील मतदान केंद्रावर बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

VIDEO | “I have come here and want everyone to get inspired to come and cast their votes,” says actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu’s Gandhigram school in Mumbai. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4)… pic.twitter.com/7aePKXcgH3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2024

अभिनेत्री जान्हवी कपूर हिने केले मतदान

Bandra, Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor casts her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/WGOnkJT4CX — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2024

100 टक्के विजयाची हॅटट्रीक करणार, शिवसेना उमेदवार अरविंद सावंत यांनी व्यक्त केला ठाम विश्वास

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and candidate from South Mumbai, Arvind Sawant says, “I am amazed by the love people have given me. 100% I will score a hat-trick (of victory)…” He faces a contest from Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/f27QVd7QQp — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर आणि दिग्दर्शक झोया अख्तर यांनी बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/ESpxvZNuGN — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार याने रांगेत उभे राहून केले मतदान

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024. pic.twitter.com/ar0utFu7ow — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

उद्योजक अनिल अंबानी यांनी बजावला मतदानाचा हक्का