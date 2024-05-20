Lok sabha election 2024 voting update : मुंबईच्या मतदान केंद्रावर सेलिब्रिटींची रांग; अक्षय, जान्हवी, राजकुमारनं केलं मतदान

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या पाचव्या आणि शेवटच्या टप्प्यासाठी आज मुंबईतील 6 जागांसह राज्यात एकूण 13 जागांवर आणि देशभरात 49 जागांवर मतदान होणार आहे.

  • अभिनेत्री सान्या मल्होत्रा हिने केले मतदान

  • रिझर्व्ह बँक ऑफ इंडियाचे गव्हर्नर शक्तिकांत दास यांनी मुंबईत मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला. हा अभिमानाचा क्षण असून प्रत्येकाने मतदानाचा हक्क बजवावा असे आवाहन त्यांनी केले.

  • अभिनेता राजकुमार राव याने बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

अभिनेता राजकुमार राव याने बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

  • अभिनेत्री पायल रोहतगी आणि कुस्तीपटू संग्राम सिंह यांनी वर्सोवा येथे बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

  • ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री शुभा खोटे यांनी जुहूतील मतदान केंद्रावर बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

  • अभिनेत्री जान्हवी कपूर हिने केले मतदान

  • 100 टक्के विजयाची हॅटट्रीक करणार, शिवसेना उमेदवार अरविंद सावंत यांनी व्यक्त केला ठाम विश्वास

  • अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर आणि दिग्दर्शक झोया अख्तर यांनी बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

  • अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार याने रांगेत उभे राहून केले मतदान

  • उद्योजक अनिल अंबानी यांनी बजावला मतदानाचा हक्का

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी