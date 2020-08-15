धोनी, धोनी आणि फक्त धोनीच…!!! सोशल मीडिया झालं ‘माही’मय

टीम इंडियाचा माजी कर्णधार महेंद्रसिंह धोनी याने आज आंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेटमधून संन्यास जाहीर केला. 2004 ते 2020 या 16 वर्षांच्या क्रिकेट कारकिर्दीत धोनीने टीम इंडियाला 2007 चा टी-20 वर्ल्डकप, 2011 चा एक दिवसीय वर्ल्डकप, आशिया चषक, चॅम्पियन्स ट्रॉफी जिंकून दिली. तसेच कसोटीत पहिल्या नंबरवर देखील पोहोचवले.

आज त्याने निवृत्तीची घोषणा केल्यावर संपूर्ण सोशल मीडिया फक्त ‘माही’मय झाले आहे. टीम इंडियाचे आजी-माजी खेळाडू, देश-विदेशातील क्रिकेटपटू, नेते,अभिनेते, कलाकार धोनीला पुढील वाटचालीस शुभेच्छा देत आहेत.केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांनीही त्याला शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart…… pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me 🙏🏾🇮🇳 #7 pic.twitter.com/Q3j9pbcOGy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2020