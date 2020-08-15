धोनी, धोनी आणि फक्त धोनीच…!!! सोशल मीडिया झालं ‘माही’मय

टीम इंडियाचा माजी कर्णधार महेंद्रसिंह धोनी याने आज आंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेटमधून संन्यास जाहीर केला. 2004 ते 2020 या 16 वर्षांच्या क्रिकेट कारकिर्दीत धोनीने टीम इंडियाला 2007 चा टी-20 वर्ल्डकप, 2011 चा एक दिवसीय वर्ल्डकप, आशिया चषक, चॅम्पियन्स ट्रॉफी जिंकून दिली. तसेच कसोटीत पहिल्या नंबरवर देखील पोहोचवले.

आज त्याने निवृत्तीची घोषणा केल्यावर संपूर्ण सोशल मीडिया फक्त ‘माही’मय झाले आहे. टीम इंडियाचे आजी-माजी खेळाडू, देश-विदेशातील क्रिकेटपटू, नेते,अभिनेते, कलाकार धोनीला पुढील वाटचालीस शुभेच्छा देत आहेत.केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांनीही त्याला शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

