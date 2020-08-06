महेश भट्ट, इशा गुप्ता, उर्वशी रौतेलासह 6 जणांना महिला आयोगाची नोटीस, लैंगिक शोषणप्रकरणी जवाब नोंदवणार

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपुतच्या आत्महत्येप्रकरणी दिग्दर्शक महेश भट यांची चौकशी करण्यात आली होती. आता महिला आयोगाने महेश भट्ट, इशा गुप्ता, उर्वशी रौतेलासह 6 जणांना नोटीस बजावली आहे.
Issued a notice to @MaheshNBhatt @UrvashiRautela @eshagupta2811 @rannvijaysingha @Roymouni @princenarula88 for recording of witness statements on a complaint received from Ms @yogitabhayana, Founder @pariforindia, alleging sexual and mental assault on several
— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 6, 2020
चित्रपटात आणि ब्युटी कॉन्टेस्टमध्ये संधी देण्याच्या नावाखाली अनेक तरुणींचे लैंगिक शोषण करण्यात आले. याप्रकरणी जवाब नोंदवण्यासाठी महेश भट, उर्वशी रौतेला, मौनी रॉय, इशा गुप्ता, रणविजय सिंह आणि प्रिन्स नरुला यांना माहिल आयोगाने नोटीस बजावली आहे.
2. girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting.
— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 6, 2020
समाज कार्यकर्त्या योगिता भयाना यांनी महिला आयोगाकडे तक्रार केली आहे की, IAJ venture चे प्रमोटर सनी वर्मा याने मॉडेलिंग आणि चित्रपटात काम देण्याच्या बहाण्याने अनेक मुलींना ब्लॅकमेल करून त्यांचे लैंगिक शोषण केले आहे. या प्रकरणात जवाब नोंदवण्यासाठी या सहा जणांना नोटीस बजावण्यात आली आहे. राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोगाच्या अध्यक्षा रेखा शर्मा यांनी सहा जणांन ही नोटीस पाठवली आहे. असे असली तरे महेश भट्ट यांच्या वकीलांनी अशा कुठल्याही प्रकारची नोटीस मिळाली नसल्याची प्रतिक्रिया दिली आहे.
3. NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures.
— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 6, 2020