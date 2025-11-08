दिल्लीत अग्नितांडव! रिठाळा मेट्रो स्थानकाजवळील झोपडपट्टीला आग; 500 झोपड्या जळून खाक, एकाचा मृत्यू

राजधानी दिल्लीतील रोहिणी भागात येणार्‍या रिठाळा मेट्रो रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील झोपडपट्टीला शुक्रवारी रात्री भीषण आग लागली. रात्री अकराच्या सुमारास लागलेल्या या आगीमध्ये 500 हून अधिक झोपड्या जळून खाक झाल्या. जवळपास पाच एकर वर पसरलेल्या बंगाली बस्ती या झोपडपट्टीला लागलेल्या आगीमध्ये होरपळून एकाचा मृत्यू झाला, तर एक गंभीर जखमी झाला आहे. दिल्ली अग्निशमन विभागाने (डीएफएस) ही माहिती दिली.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire Officer SK Dua says, “We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot… A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is… https://t.co/TXAzAbXyfr pic.twitter.com/NJKLVu3PfW

— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025