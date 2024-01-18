अयोध्या: प्राणप्रतिष्ठा सोहळ्यावर सायबर हल्ल्याचा धोका? केंद्रीय गृहमंत्रालयानं उचललं महत्त्वाचं पाऊल

पुढील आठवड्यात राम मंदिराच्या उद्घाटनापूर्वी सायबर हल्ल्यांचा सामना करण्यासाठी, गृह मंत्रालयाने एक उच्चस्तरीय सायबर तज्ज्ञांची टीम अयोध्येला पाठवली आहे. गृहमंत्रालयाचे I4Cचे सदस्य, कार्यक्षम अधिकारी, गुप्तचर यंत्रणा, CERT-IN चे अधिकारी तसंच सायबर प्रकरणातील तज्ज्ञांची मिळून ही टीम बनवण्यात येईल. अयोध्ये संदर्भातील सर्व छोट्या-मोठ्या गोष्टींवर त्यांचं लक्ष असेल.

To deal with the cyber threats before the inauguration of Ram Temple next week, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a high-level cyber expert team to Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. MHA’s I4C members, Meity officials, IB, CERT-IN officials and experts in cyber matters were sent to…

— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024