अगडबंब शरीरामुळे लग्न मोडले, आता एवढी हॉट झाली की जिंकली सौंदर्य स्पर्धा

Fitness is SO important to me; it changed my life. Not only did it help me shed almost half my body weight, but it makes me feel amazing, it keeps me focused, lowers the risk of health conditions, improves my mood and sleep and starts my day on such a positive note! Exercise is the most underrated and under-utilised medicine in the whole world, I really hope I can inspire people to get more active; not just for the outside but the inside too ✨