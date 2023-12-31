मुंबईत बॉम्बस्फोटाच्या धमकीचा फोन

मुंबईत बॉम्बस्फोट घडविण्याची धमकी देणारा फोन शनिवारी सायंकाळी पोलीस नियंत्रण कक्षाला आला. ज्यामध्ये मुंबईत बॉम्बस्फोट होणार असल्याचा दावा करत अज्ञाताने फोन कट केला. पोलिसांनी अनेक ठिकाणी तपास सुरु केला आहे. मात्र अद्याप काहीही संशयास्पद आढळले नाही. पोलीस सध्या तो फोन कुठून आला त्याचा तपास करत आहेत. हा फोन शनिवारी सायंकाळी 6.30 च्या सुमारास मुंबई पोलीस नियंत्रण कक्षाला आला होता.

