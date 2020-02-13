माझ्या बॉयफ्रेंडचे अनेक मुलींशी संबंध, अभिनेत्रीचा धक्कादायक खुलासा

View this post on Instagram

This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you Upbringing matters a lot He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople