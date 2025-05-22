Breaking- सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचे न्यायमूर्ती अभय ओक यांना मातृशोक

सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचे न्यायमूर्ती अभय ओक यांच्या मातोश्री वासंती ओक यांचे 21 मे रोजी रात्री निधन झाले.

अभय ओक यांच्या मातोश्रींचे अंत्यदर्शन गुरूवारी २२ मे सकाळी 9 ते 11 या वेळेमध्ये,  501, बी 4, विकास कॉम्प्लेक्स, कॅसल मिल नाका, ठाणे 400601 याठिकाणी होणार आहे.

 

सविस्तर बातमी लवकरच..

