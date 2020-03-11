‘ही’ एलियन मांजर पाहिली का?

आज आम्ही तुम्हाला एक आगळ्यावेगळ्या मांजर बद्दल सांगणार आहोत. या मांजरीचा फोटो पाहून अनेक लोक अचंबित झाले आहेत. अनेक लोक या मांजरीचा फोटो पाहून घाबरले देखील आहेत. आज याच मांजरीबद्दल सांगणार आहोत. या मांजरीचं वय 6 वर्ष असून तीच नाव Xherdan आहे. ही साधीसुधी मांजर नसून या मांजरीचं इन्स्टाग्रामवर अकॉउंट देखील आहे. इन्स्टावर या मांजरीला 22 हजार लोक फॉलो करतात. ही मांजर स्वित्झर्लंडच्या रूटी येथील आहे..

या मांजरीबद्दल मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार, या मांजरीच्या अंगावर केस नाही. ज्यामुळे ती अशी दिसते. अंगावर केस नाही मात्र शरीरात अनेक सुरकुत्या असल्याने पहिल्या दृष्टीक्षेपात ती भितीदायक वाटते.

Sandra Filippi यांची ही मांजर आहे. त्या म्हणतात, ही जगातली सर्वात स्वीट आणि क्युट मांजर आहे. अनेक लोक ही मांजर एलियन असल्याचं बोलतात. ज्याचा Sandra ला खूप राग येतो.

