Video चेंगराचेंगरीत RCB चे चाहते मरत होते, आत खेळाडूंचा जल्लोष; नेटकऱ्यांचा संताप

18 वर्षाच्या प्रतिक्षेनंतर रॉयल चॅलेजर्स ऑफ बंगळुरूने मंगळवारी आयपीएलचे विजेतेपद पटकावले. RCB च्या सघांचा सत्कार करण्यासाठी कर्नाटक सरकारने आयोजित केलेल्या सत्कार सोहळ्याला प्रचंड गर्दी होऊन चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियमबाहेर चेंगराचेंगरी होऊन काहीव चाहत्यांचा मृत्यू झाला. या घटनेला तासभर ही होत नाही तोपर्यंत स्टेडियमच्या आत सत्कार सोहळ्याला सुरुवात झाली. खेळाडू देखील ट्रॉफिसोबत फोटो काढण्यात व्यस्त होते. एकीकडे चाहते चेंगराचेंगरीत मरत असताना खेळाडूंचा सुरू असलेला हा जल्लोष नेटकऱ्यांना पटले नसून त्यांनी यावर संताप व्यक्त केला आहे.

 

