Video चेंगराचेंगरीत RCB चे चाहते मरत होते, आत खेळाडूंचा जल्लोष; नेटकऱ्यांचा संताप

18 वर्षाच्या प्रतिक्षेनंतर रॉयल चॅलेजर्स ऑफ बंगळुरूने मंगळवारी आयपीएलचे विजेतेपद पटकावले. RCB च्या सघांचा सत्कार करण्यासाठी कर्नाटक सरकारने आयोजित केलेल्या सत्कार सोहळ्याला प्रचंड गर्दी होऊन चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियमबाहेर चेंगराचेंगरी होऊन काहीव चाहत्यांचा मृत्यू झाला. या घटनेला तासभर ही होत नाही तोपर्यंत स्टेडियमच्या आत सत्कार सोहळ्याला सुरुवात झाली. खेळाडू देखील ट्रॉफिसोबत फोटो काढण्यात व्यस्त होते. एकीकडे चाहते चेंगराचेंगरीत मरत असताना खेळाडूंचा सुरू असलेला हा जल्लोष नेटकऱ्यांना पटले नसून त्यांनी यावर संताप व्यक्त केला आहे.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: #IPL2025Champions #RoyalChallengersBangalore at the Vidhana Soudha.#IPL2025Champions #RoyalChallengersBangalore will be felicitated by the Karnataka government shortly. pic.twitter.com/PLndaDNsrn
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025
#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar felicitates the #IPL2025Champions #RoyalChallengersBengaluru at the Vidhana Soudha.#RoyalChallengersBengaluru clinched their first #IPL trophy yesterday after defeating Punjab Kings. pic.twitter.com/7aDKRA6gCM
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025
#WATCH | #RoyalChallengersBangalore team with the #IPL2025 trophy at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/I9WQwkEDvf
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025
11+ Lives have been LOST, 50+ Injured badly in a stampede during RCB’s victory parade.
Meanwhile Kohli, RCB & fans are still celebrating. Humanity Lost #Chinnaswamystadium #Stampede #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/yP843qwAKq
— Amit (@AMITZZZ_) June 4, 2025
No shame left for celebration
Avg life of a person in india is only meant for govt statistical data purpose
— Sanu (@bioediter18) June 4, 2025