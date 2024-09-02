कोस्टल रोडवर वाहतुक कोंडी, आदित्य ठाकरे यांची मिंधे-भाजप सरकारवर टीका

काल कोस्टल रोडवर मोठ्या प्रमाणात वाहतूक कोंडी झाली होती. पण हा मार्ग पूर्णही झाला नव्हता तेव्हाच याचे उद्घाटन केले आणि भाजप-मिंधे सरकारने याचे श्रेय घेतले अशी टीका शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षाचे आमदार आणि युवासेना प्रमुख आदित्य ठाकरे यांनी केली आहे.

रिचा पिंटो या एक्स युजरने कोस्टल रोडवरील वाहतूक कोंडीचे फोटो पोस्ट केले होते. यावेळी चालकांनी एवढ्या जोरात हॉर्न वाजवत होते की स्थानिकांना याची तक्रार करावी लागली असे पिंटो यांनी म्हटले.

The southbound lane at the Amarsons exit on the #Coastal Road experienced severe traffic congestion on #Sunday evening due to the planned closure of the southbound tunnel for electrical work. Local residents reported excessive honking owing to heavy traffic pic.twitter.com/fFaLOQUQvU

ही पोस्ट रीट्वीट करून आदित्य ठाकरे म्हणाले की, भाजप आणि मिंधे गटाने कोस्टल रोडचे श्रेय घेणे हा मुर्खपणा आहे. हा कोस्टल रोड पूर्णही झाला नव्हता तेव्हा या मार्गाचे उद्घाटन करण्यात आले होते.

तसेच या मार्गाची दक्षिण मार्गिका सुरू ठेवली आहे. आणि दुसरीकडे लोटस जंक्शनकडून ब्रीच कॅण्डी पर्यंतचा मार्ग सुरु ठेवला आहे आणि बोगदे बंद ठेवले असून हे हास्यास्पद आहे असेही आदित्य ठाकरे म्हणाले.

हे लोक मुंबईला लुटत आहेत आणि दुर्दशा करत आहेत असा टोलाही आदित्य ठाकरे यांनी लगावला आहे.

The absolute stupidity of the bjp- mindhe regime to claim credit for the coastal road.

They inaugurated even when the works have been delayed.

Now funnily enough, they keep south bound lane- from Lotus Junction to Breach Candy open and the tunnels closed.

It’s become a joke,… https://t.co/gN5qhw8WtW

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 2, 2024