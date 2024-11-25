भारतीय तटरक्षक दलाची मोठी कारवाई, अंदमानात मासेमारी बोटीतून 5 टन ड्रग्ज जप्त

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

भारतीय तटरक्षक दलाने सर्वात मोठी कारवाई केली आहे. संरक्षण अधिकाऱ्याने सांगितले की, तटरक्षक दलाने अंदमानच्या समुद्रात एका मासेमारी बोटीतून सुमारे पाच टन ड्रग्जची मोठी खेप जप्त केली आहे. ही आतापर्यंतची सर्वात मोठी खेप असण्याची शक्यता आहे.

एएनआयने संरक्षण अधिकाऱ्यांच्या हवाल्याने दिलेल्या वृत्तानुसार, भारतीय तटरक्षक दलाची ही सर्वात मोठी अमली पदार्थांची तस्करी असण्याची शक्यता आहे.

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

ठाकरे ब्रॅण्ड संपवण्यासाठी मोदी शहांचे कारस्थान, संजय राऊत यांचा घणाघात

हा निकाल ठेवून पुन्हा मतपत्रिकेवर निवडणुका घ्या आणि मग पाहा निकाल, संजय राऊत यांचे आव्हान

देशभरातून महत्वाच्या बातम्या

‘मिंत्रा’ दोन तासांत पोहचणार तुमच्या दारी…

जीपीएसने घेतला तीन मित्रांचा जीव, रामगंगा नदीत गाडी पडून तिघांचा मृत्यू

उद्या देश कायदा आणि संविधानावर चालेल का? विजय वडेट्टीवार यांनी उपस्थित केला संशय

‘‘डिकॉर्ड’च्या मदतीने शोध, ‘नेटफ्लिक्स’वरील एपिसोड कोण लीक करतंय?

इम्रान खान यांच्या घोषणेनंतर पाकिस्तानात निदर्शने; तीन मागण्यांसाठी समर्थक आक्रमक

भाजप हरयाणा जिंकला, कश्मीर हरला, महाराष्ट्र-झारखंडमध्ये तसेच घडले; ईव्हीएमवर संशय नको म्हणून असे निकाल लावले जातात का? शरद पवार यांनी घेतली शंका